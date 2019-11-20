20 November 2019

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

(AIM: AMC)

Investor Event

Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and development company focused on the far east of Russia, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a presentation event on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at The Society of Chemical Industry at 14/15 Belgrave Square, London, SW1X 8PS (www.soci.org) from 6.00pm with the presentation commencing at 6.30pm. The presentation will cover the current status of the Kun-Manie project and the strategic plan.

Registration to attend the event is a pre-requisite, please use the following link to register:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/amur-minerals-investor-event-tickets-82839698769?ref=estw

For additional information on the Company, visit the Company's website, www.amurminerals.com.