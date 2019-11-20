20 November 2019
AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION
(AIM: AMC)
Investor Event
Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and development company focused on the far east of Russia, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a presentation event on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at The Society of Chemical Industry at 14/15 Belgrave Square, London, SW1X 8PS (www.soci.org) from 6.00pm with the presentation commencing at 6.30pm. The presentation will cover the current status of the Kun-Manie project and the strategic plan.
Registration to attend the event is a pre-requisite, please use the following link to register:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/amur-minerals-investor-event-tickets-82839698769?ref=estw
For additional information on the Company, visit the Company's website, www.amurminerals.com.
|
Company
Amur Minerals Corp.
|
Nomad and Broker
S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP
|
Public Relations
Blytheweigh
|
Robin Young CEO
|
Rich Morrison
Soltan Tagiev
|
Megan Ray
Tim Blythe
|
+7 (4212) 75 56 15
|
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|
+44 (0) 20 7138 3203