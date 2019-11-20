Log in
Amur Minerals : Investor Event

0
11/20/2019
Investor Event
Released 09:22 20-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 0465U
Amur Minerals Corporation
20 November 2019

20 November 2019

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

(AIM: AMC)

Investor Event

Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and development company focused on the far east of Russia, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a presentation event on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at The Society of Chemical Industry at 14/15 Belgrave Square, London, SW1X 8PS (www.soci.org) from 6.00pm with the presentation commencing at 6.30pm. The presentation will cover the current status of the Kun-Manie project and the strategic plan.

Registration to attend the event is a pre-requisite, please use the following link to register:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/amur-minerals-investor-event-tickets-82839698769?ref=estw

For additional information on the Company, visit the Company's website, www.amurminerals.com.

Company

Amur Minerals Corp.

Nomad and Broker

S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Public Relations

Blytheweigh

Robin Young CEO

Rich Morrison

Soltan Tagiev

Megan Ray

Tim Blythe

+7 (4212) 75 56 15

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

+44 (0) 20 7138 3203


Disclaimer

Amur Minerals Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
