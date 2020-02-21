Log in
Amur Minerals : Issue of Warrants

02/21/2020 | 01:00pm EST

21 February 2020

AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION

(AIM: AMC)

Issue of Warrants

Amur Minerals Corporation ("Amur" or the "Company"), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, is pleased to announce that the Company has yesterday granted 10,000,000 warrants over the Company's ordinary shares with an exercise price of 2.12 pence per share to the participants of the fund raising completed on 4 November 2019. Additionally, 3,000,000 warrants over the Company's shares with an exercise price of 2.12 pence per share have been granted to SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP. Both sets of warrants have an expiry date of 20 February 2023.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Company

Nomad and Broker

Public Relations

Amur Minerals Corp.

S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Blytheweigh

Robin Young CEO

Richard Morrison

Megan Ray

Soltan Tagiev

Tim Blythe

+7 (4212) 75 56 15

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

+44 (0) 20 7138 3203

For additional information on the Company, visit the Company's website, www.amurminerals.com.

Disclaimer

Amur Minerals Corporation published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 17:58:05 UTC
