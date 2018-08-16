Log in
News Summary

Amur Minerals : July 2018 Drill Programme Milestones

08/16/2018 | 08:36am CEST
Infill Drilling Successfully Completed

Amur Minerals Corporation ('Amur' or the 'Company'), a nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the Far East of Russia, is pleased to provide its third in a series of drill updates for its 2018 drill programme at its wholly owned Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project ('Kun-Manie'). Covering the period ending 31 July 2018, the 20,300 metre drill programme announced on 27 February 2018, is well advanced, including infill drilling in accordance with Russian regulatory requirements for use in the acquisition of mining permits, the conversion of a high grade Inferred resource to that of Indicated for future inclusion in the Pre-feasibility Study ('PFS'), Mining Ore Reserve ('MOR') and the acquisition of a metallurgical sample along the mineralised trend between, and including, the deposits of Ikenskoe / Sobolevsky ('IKEN') and Kubuk ('KUB').

Amur Minerals Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:35:01 UTC
