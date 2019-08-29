【 For immediate release 】 29 August 2019

AMVIG Announces 2019 Interim Results

Financial Highlights

For the half year ended 30 June 2019 Interim 2018 Interim (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Changes HK$ million HK$ million Turnover 1,181 1,216 -3% Gross profit 366 366 - Profit attributable to owners of the Company 188 164 +15% Underlying profit attributable to owners of the 197 186 +6% Company* Earnings per share (HK cents) 20.2 17.7 +14%

* Excluding exchange differences and on a constant currency basis (@1H2018 average ex.rate)

(29 August 2019 - HONG KONG) AMVIG Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "AMVIG", stock code: 2300) and its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group") announced today its unaudited consolidated results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period").

During the Reporting Period, the Group's turnover showed a slight decrease of 3% to HK$1,181 million. For the first half of 2019, overall gross profit margin was 31%, which improved when compared to that of the corresponding period in 2018. The Group achieved a profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$188 million during the Reporting Period, representing an increase of 15% as compared to HK$164 million in the first half of 2018. Excluding the exchange differences, and on a constant currency basis, the Group's underlying profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 6% to HK$197 million from HK$186 million.

The Board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors') of AMVIG declared an interim dividend of HK8.1 cents per share and special dividend of HK4 cents per share for the first half of 2019.

Commenting the Group's interim results, Mr. Billy Chan, Non-ExecutiveChairman of AMVIG, said, "Sales of cigarettes in China continued to improve in the first half of 2019. Cigarettes sold in volume and value increased by 1% and 6%, respectively. This shows the product mix of cigarettes sold continued to improve. It is worth noting that this was achieved through the introduction of new variants, which usually commanded higher selling prices, compensated the reduction in sales volume of existing variants. Similar to last year, the growth in cigarette sales was broad based as most of the top brands registered sales growth.