AMVIG Holdings Limited    2300

AMVIG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2300)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/02
1.8 HKD   -1.64%
06/21AMVIG : Change of address of hong kong branch share registrar and transfer office
PU
06/11AMVIG HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/15AMVIG : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
AMVIG : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/04/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2300)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of AMVIG Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board AMVIG Holdings Limited Chan Chew Keak, Billy Non-executive Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Chan Chew Keak, Billy as non-executive Chairman, Mr. Ge Su and Mr. Liu Shun Fai as executive Directors, Mr. Jerzy Czubak and Mr. Michael Casamento as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Tay Ah Kee, Keith, Mr. Au Yeung Tin Wah, Ellis and Mr. Oh Choon Gan, Eric as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purposes only

AMVIG Holdings Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 02:34:06 UTC
