AMVIG : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2300)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of AMVIG Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 29 August 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019, and the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board AMVIG Holdings Limited Chan Chew Keak, Billy Non-executive Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Chan Chew Keak, Billy as non-executive Chairman, Mr. Ge Su and Mr. Liu Shun Fai as executive Directors, Mr. Jerzy Czubak and Mr. Michael Casamento as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Tay Ah Kee, Keith, Mr. Au Yeung Tin Wah, Ellis and Mr. Oh Choon Gan, Eric as independent non-executive Directors.

