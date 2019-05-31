Log in
AMYRIS INC

AMYRIS INC

(AMRS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMYRIS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. - AMRS

05/31/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until June 3, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AMRS). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Amyris and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-amrs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 3, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On March 19, 2019, the Company disclosed that its 2018 annual report would not be filed timely due to “significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018”; that it “may have further deficiencies to report”; and that “there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” On this news, the price of Amyris’ shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
