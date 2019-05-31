AMYRIS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. - AMRS

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until June
3, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AMRS). Investor
losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between
March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019. This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the Northern District of California.
What You May Do
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by June 3, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On March 19, 2019, the Company disclosed that its 2018 annual report
would not be filed timely due to “significant time and resources that
were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant
transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018”;
that it “may have further deficiencies to report”; and that “there is
substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” On
this news, the price of Amyris’ shares plummeted.
