Amyris : Amendment to a previously filed 10-K

The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of June 28, 2019, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, was $226.5 million based upon the closing price of the registrant's common stock reported for such date on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

10/4/2019

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A (this "Amendment") amends the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Amyris, Inc. (the "Company") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form 10-K"), as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 1, 2019 (the "Original Filing Date").

This Amendment is being filed solely (i) for the purpose of furnishing Exhibit 101 (Interactive Data Files) to the Form 10-K, which was not included in the original filing of the Form 10-K with the SEC on the Original Filing Date, (ii) to correct administrative errors in the content of (A) the Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm of BDO USA, LLP (the "BDO Report"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, contained in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K and (B) the Reports of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP (the "MGO Reports"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, contained in Part II, Item 8 and Part II, Item 9A of the Form 10-K, respectively and (iii) to correct certain other immaterial errors in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K as set forth below.

The BDO Report and MGO Reports in the Form 10-K incorrectly contained certain references to September 30, 2019, when the correct date was October 1, 2019. Accordingly, such reports have been updated to refer to the correct date.

In addition, (i) certain references to "Contract assets" in the financial statement tables and related disclosure in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K have been amended to refer to "Accounts receivable, unbilled - related party", (ii) a line item for "Accounts receivable, unbilled, noncurrent - related party" has been added to the "Contract Balances" table in Note 10, "Revenue Recognition" in Part II, Item 8 of this Amendment, (iii) the amount of federal NOL and state NOL carryovers written off by the Company as a result of events occurring during the year ended December 31, 2017, disclosed in Note 14, "Income Taxes" in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K, has been corrected, (iv) certain legend references and explanations in the tables in Note 2, "Restatement of 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements" and the "2017 and 2018 Quarterly Data - Restated Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements" section immediately after Note 16, "Subsequent Events" in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K have been updated by deleting unused explanations, expanding or conforming certain explanations and adding certain explanations that were inadvertently excluded from such tables and (v) certain typographical errors in the financial statement tables and related disclosure in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K have been corrected to conform to the correct disclosure provided elsewhere in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K.

No other changes have been made to the Form 10-K. This Amendment speaks as of the Original Filing Date and does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the Original Filing Date, and, except as expressly set forth herein, does not modify or update in any way the disclosures made in the Form 10-K.

Pursuant to Rule 12b-15 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this Amendment sets forth the complete text of Part II, Item 8 and Part II, Item 9A of the Form 10-K as amended hereby. Part IV, Item 15 of this Amendment reflects (i) new consents of BDO USA, LLP and Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, (ii) Exhibit 101 (Interactive Data Files) and (iii) new certifications pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, each of which is filed or furnished herewith, as applicable.