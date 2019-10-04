Log in
Amyris : Amendment to a previously filed 10-K

10/04/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

UNITED STATES

10/4/2019SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

____________________________________________________

FORM 10-K/A

Amendment No. 1

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ____ to ____

Commission File Number: 001-34885

____________________________________________________

AMYRIS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

55-0856151

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100, Emeryville, California 94608

(Address of principal executive offices and Zip Code)

(510) 450-0761

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share

AMRS

Nasdaq Global Select Market

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

ﬁle:///data/convert/bbbd1526-e2db-4280-bbc6-f77c562b9d31.html

1/158

10/4/2019

The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of June 28, 2019, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, was $226.5 million based upon the closing price of the registrant's common stock reported for such date on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Number of shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding as of September 26, 2019: 103,400,207

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

None.

ﬁle:///data/convert/bbbd1526-e2db-4280-bbc6-f77c562b9d31.html

2/158

10/4/2019

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A (this "Amendment") amends the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Amyris, Inc. (the "Company") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form 10-K"), as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 1, 2019 (the "Original Filing Date").

This Amendment is being filed solely (i) for the purpose of furnishing Exhibit 101 (Interactive Data Files) to the Form 10-K, which was not included in the original filing of the Form 10-K with the SEC on the Original Filing Date, (ii) to correct administrative errors in the content of (A) the Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm of BDO USA, LLP (the "BDO Report"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, contained in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K and (B) the Reports of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP (the "MGO Reports"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, contained in Part II, Item 8 and Part II, Item 9A of the Form 10-K, respectively and (iii) to correct certain other immaterial errors in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K as set forth below.

The BDO Report and MGO Reports in the Form 10-K incorrectly contained certain references to September 30, 2019, when the correct date was October 1, 2019. Accordingly, such reports have been updated to refer to the correct date.

In addition, (i) certain references to "Contract assets" in the financial statement tables and related disclosure in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K have been amended to refer to "Accounts receivable, unbilled - related party", (ii) a line item for "Accounts receivable, unbilled, noncurrent - related party" has been added to the "Contract Balances" table in Note 10, "Revenue Recognition" in Part II, Item 8 of this Amendment, (iii) the amount of federal NOL and state NOL carryovers written off by the Company as a result of events occurring during the year ended December 31, 2017, disclosed in Note 14, "Income Taxes" in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K, has been corrected, (iv) certain legend references and explanations in the tables in Note 2, "Restatement of 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements" and the "2017 and 2018 Quarterly Data - Restated Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements" section immediately after Note 16, "Subsequent Events" in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K have been updated by deleting unused explanations, expanding or conforming certain explanations and adding certain explanations that were inadvertently excluded from such tables and (v) certain typographical errors in the financial statement tables and related disclosure in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K have been corrected to conform to the correct disclosure provided elsewhere in Part II, Item 8 of the Form 10-K.

No other changes have been made to the Form 10-K. This Amendment speaks as of the Original Filing Date and does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the Original Filing Date, and, except as expressly set forth herein, does not modify or update in any way the disclosures made in the Form 10-K.

Pursuant to Rule 12b-15 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this Amendment sets forth the complete text of Part II, Item 8 and Part II, Item 9A of the Form 10-K as amended hereby. Part IV, Item 15 of this Amendment reflects (i) new consents of BDO USA, LLP and Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP, (ii) Exhibit 101 (Interactive Data Files) and (iii) new certifications pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, each of which is filed or furnished herewith, as applicable.

ﬁle:///data/convert/bbbd1526-e2db-4280-bbc6-f77c562b9d31.html

3/158

10/4/2019

AMYRIS, INC.

FORM 10-K/A

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART II

Item 8.

Financial Statements and Supplementary Data

1

Item 9A.

Controls and Procedures

114

PART IV

Item 15.

Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedule

119

ﬁle:///data/convert/bbbd1526-e2db-4280-bbc6-f77c562b9d31.html

4/158

10/4/2019

PART II

ITEM 8. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA

AMYRIS, INC.

INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Reports of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firms

Page

2

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations

5

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

6

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Deficit and Mezzanine Equity

7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

10

1

ﬁle:///data/convert/bbbd1526-e2db-4280-bbc6-f77c562b9d31.html

5/158

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amyris Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 21:36:04 UTC
