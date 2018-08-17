Amyris Announces Launch of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS) (“Amyris” or the “Company”), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that certain of its existing stockholders (the “selling stockholders”) intend to offer up to approximately 7.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. In addition, one of the selling stockholders intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares offered in the secondary offering.



In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders shall exercise approximately 10.5 million warrants, which is expected to result in net cash proceeds to Amyris of approximately $46 million.

The Company is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is acting as underwriter for the offering. The offering is being made pursuant to two effective registration statements on Form S-3 previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of two prospectuses and related prospectus supplements, copies of which may be obtained on the website of the SEC, www.sec.gov ., or from B. Riley FBR, Inc., Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209; Phone: (703) 312-9580 ; Email: prospectuses@brileyfbr.com .

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world’s leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as the exercise of existing warrants and the receipt of the applicable exercise prices by Amyris in connection therewith), that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

