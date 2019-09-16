Amyris : Clean Beauty Leader Biossance Enters the Australian and New Zealand Markets

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that the future of clean beauty, Biossance™ is coming to Sephora Australia and New Zealand this month and is setting a new standard in the beauty industry's commitment to sustainable solutions.

Known for pioneering the first renewably sourced, 100% plant-based squalane, the mega-moisture molecule that keeps skin healthy and hydrated, Biossance first launched in 2015, then followed with its No Compromise® campaign in 2016, underpinning the core of the brand, which bans in excess of 2,000 ingredients deemed to have safety and environmental concerns.

Biossance is one of the top selling brands within Sephora stores. The brand has set the global standard for clean beauty by creating clinically proven, effective products made from vegan, cruelty-free ingredients and packaging which are safe and sustainably sourced. The early success of the brand has led to rapid expansion beyond the US, into other geographic markets such as Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

The strong international expansion and subsequent entry into Sephora Australia and New Zealand speaks to the change happening with local consumers and their thirst for brands which deliver products that deliver great performance and are good for our planet.

"We are proud to continue our global expansion in the Australia and New Zealand markets to share the leading technology in skincare and to provide safe and non-toxic formulas that deliver unprecedented results," said Catherine Gore, President of Biossance. "Each Biossance product uses the most effective and conscious ingredients. We want our consumers to know that what they are putting on their skin is safe for them, the environment, and ultimately gives them their healthiest skin yet."

In June 2019, Biossance announced television personality, podcaster, comedian and beauty expert to the stars Jonathan Van Ness as its first celebrity ambassador. Jonathan Van Ness will play a large role in an exciting, soon to be announced, Biossance education initiative. The partnership with Jonathan Van Ness marks a milestone in visibility for the brand to advance its mission to make clean the new standard in beauty.

All Biossance packaging is eco-friendly, with each outer box made from renewable and sustainable sugarcane fiber. In addition, each product is now available in elegant, clean green bottles with pure petal labels and copper detailing to evoke the luxe, yet earth-friendly vibe of the formulations within.

With great pride, Biossance promises only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients are used in its products in order to maintain the highest standard. Select Biossance hero products, including Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel and Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, will be available for purchase through Sephora retail channels in Australia and New Zealand.

The brand launched in Sephora.com.au and Sephora.com.nz earlier this month and in all Sephora stores across both countries as of today.

About Biossance

Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology, Biossance created a 100% plant-based squalane skincare line that is delivering the leading skin moisturizer while using only safe and sustainable ingredients. Formulated with a No Compromise approach, proudly blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients because the products you use make a difference for your health and the health of the planet. Biossance makes sure only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients make the final cut. Because we believe and are committed to delivering both best performing and clean beauty products. The Biossance skin care line can be found at www.Biossance.com and www.SEPHORA.com and is now available in Australia and New Zealand.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

