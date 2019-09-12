Amyris : Official notice of an offering of securities that is made without registration under the Securities Act in reliance on an exemption provided by Regulation D and Section 4(6) under the Act
09/12/2019 | 05:17pm EDT
FORMD
AMYRIS, INC. - AMRS
Filed: September 12, 2019 (period: )
Official notice of an offering of securities that is made without registration under the Securities Act in reliance on an exemption provided by Regulation D and Section 4(6) under the Act
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0076
FORM D
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
4.00
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
1. Issuer's Identity
CIK (Filer ID Number)
Previous
None
Entity Type
Names
0001365916
AMYRIS BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC
X Corporation
Name of Issuer
Limited Partnership
AMYRIS, INC.
Limited Liability Company
Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization
General Partnership
DELAWARE
Business Trust
Year of Incorporation/Organization
Other (Specify)
X Over Five Years Ago
Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)
Yet to Be Formed
2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
Name of Issuer
AMYRIS, INC.
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
Phone Number of Issuer
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
510-450-0761
3. Related Persons
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
MELO
JOHN
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
X
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
President and Chief Executive Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
ALVAREZ
EDUARDO
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
X
Executive Officer
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Chief Operating Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
KELSEY
NICOLE
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
X
Executive Officer
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
General Counsel & Secretary
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
VALIASEK
KATHLEEN
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
X
Executive Officer
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Chief Business Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
DOERR
L
JOHN
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
DUYK
GEOFFREY
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
EYKERMAN
PHILIP
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
GOPPELSROEDER
CHRISTOPH
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
KUNG
FRANK
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
PIWNICA
CAROLE
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
MILLS
STEVEN
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
WILLIAMS
R
NEIL
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
YANG
PATRICK
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
WOLTER
JONATHAN
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
X
Executive Officer
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
MCCANN
JAMES
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
Last Name
First Name
Middle Name
QI
LISA
Street Address 1
Street Address 2
AMYRIS, INC.
5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100
City
State/Province/Country
ZIP/PostalCode
EMERYVILLE
CALIFORNIA
94608
Relationship:
Executive Officer
X
Director
Promoter
Clarification of Response (if Necessary):
4. Industry Group
Agriculture
Banking & Financial Services
Commercial Banking
Insurance
Investing
Investment Banking
Pooled Investment Fund
Is the issuer registered as
an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940?
Yes No
Other Banking & Financial Services
Business Services
Energy
Coal Mining
Electric Utilities
Energy Conservation
Environmental Services
Oil & Gas
Other Energy
Health Care
Retailing
Biotechnology
Restaurants
Health Insurance
Technology
Hospitals & Physicians
Computers
Pharmaceuticals
Telecommunications
Other Health Care
Other Technology
X Manufacturing
Travel
Real Estate
Airlines & Airports
Commercial
Lodging & Conventions
Construction
Tourism & Travel Services
REITS & Finance
Other Travel
Residential
Other
Other Real Estate
5. Issuer Size
Revenue Range
OR
Aggregate Net Asset Value Range
No Revenues
No Aggregate Net Asset Value
$1 - $1,000,000
$1 - $5,000,000
- $5,000,000
$1,000,001
$5,000,001 - $25,000,000
- $25,000,000
$5,000,001
$25,000,001 - $50,000,000
