Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amyris Inc    AMRS

AMYRIS INC

(AMRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amyris : Official notice of an offering of securities that is made without registration under the Securities Act in reliance on an exemption provided by Regulation D and Section 4(6) under the Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORMD

AMYRIS, INC. - AMRS

Filed: September 12, 2019 (period: )

Official notice of an offering of securities that is made without registration under the Securities Act in reliance on an exemption provided by Regulation D and Section 4(6) under the Act

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not

determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0076

FORM D

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

4.00

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number)

Previous

None

Entity Type

Names

0001365916

AMYRIS BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC

X Corporation

Name of Issuer

Limited Partnership

AMYRIS, INC.

Limited Liability Company

Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization

General Partnership

DELAWARE

Business Trust

Year of Incorporation/Organization

Other (Specify)

X Over Five Years Ago

Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)

Yet to Be Formed

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer

AMYRIS, INC.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

Phone Number of Issuer

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

510-450-0761

3. Related Persons

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

MELO

JOHN

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

X

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

President and Chief Executive Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

ALVAREZ

EDUARDO

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

X

Executive Officer

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Chief Operating Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

KELSEY

NICOLE

Source: AMYRIS, INC., D, September 12, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

X

Executive Officer

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

General Counsel & Secretary

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

VALIASEK

KATHLEEN

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

X

Executive Officer

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Chief Business Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

DOERR

L

JOHN

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

DUYK

GEOFFREY

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

EYKERMAN

PHILIP

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

GOPPELSROEDER

CHRISTOPH

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Source: AMYRIS, INC., D, September 12, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

KUNG

FRANK

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

PIWNICA

CAROLE

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

MILLS

STEVEN

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

WILLIAMS

R

NEIL

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

YANG

PATRICK

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

WOLTER

JONATHAN

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

X

Executive Officer

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Source: AMYRIS, INC., D, September 12, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

MCCANN

JAMES

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

Last Name

First Name

Middle Name

QI

LISA

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/PostalCode

EMERYVILLE

CALIFORNIA

94608

Relationship:

Executive Officer

X

Director

Promoter

Clarification of Response (if Necessary):

4. Industry Group

Agriculture

Banking & Financial Services

Commercial Banking

Insurance

Investing

Investment Banking

Pooled Investment Fund

Is the issuer registered as

an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940?

Yes No

Other Banking & Financial Services

Business Services

Energy

Coal Mining

Electric Utilities

Energy Conservation

Environmental Services

Oil & Gas

Other Energy

Health Care

Retailing

Biotechnology

Restaurants

Health Insurance

Technology

Hospitals & Physicians

Computers

Pharmaceuticals

Telecommunications

Other Health Care

Other Technology

X Manufacturing

Travel

Real Estate

Airlines & Airports

Commercial

Lodging & Conventions

Construction

Tourism & Travel Services

REITS & Finance

Other Travel

Residential

Other

Other Real Estate

5. Issuer Size

Revenue Range

OR

Aggregate Net Asset Value Range

No Revenues

No Aggregate Net Asset Value

$1 - $1,000,000

$1 - $5,000,000

- $5,000,000

$1,000,001

$5,000,001 - $25,000,000

- $25,000,000

$5,000,001

$25,000,001 - $50,000,000

Source: AMYRIS, INC., D, September 12, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amyris Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 21:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMYRIS INC
05:17pAMYRIS : Official notice of an offering of securities that is made without regis..
PU
09/11AMYRIS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
09/09SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP CON : Amrs)
PR
09/04AMYRIS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
09/04AMYRIS : Launches Pipette, a Clean Baby Care Brand Delivering a Critical Need fo..
PR
08/30AMYRIS : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference ..
PR
08/28BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Amyris, Inc. (AM..
PR
08/27AMYRIS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22AMYRIS : Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quar..
PR
08/22SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP CON : Amrs)
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 496 M
Chart AMYRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Amyris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMYRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,72  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Melo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Mark Duyk Chairman
Eduardo Alvarez Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen Valiasek Chief Financial Officer
Joel Cherry President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMYRIS INC44.01%496
ECOLAB INC.33.82%56 742
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-1.22%42 364
GIVAUDAN20.69%25 843
SIKA AG18.66%19 488
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING28.37%14 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group