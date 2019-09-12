Amyris : Official notice of an offering of securities that is made without registration under the Securities Act in reliance on an exemption provided by Regulation D and Section 4(6) under the Act

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0076 FORM D Estimated average burden hours per response: 4.00 Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities 1. Issuer's Identity CIK (Filer ID Number) Previous None Entity Type Names 0001365916 AMYRIS BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC X Corporation Name of Issuer Limited Partnership AMYRIS, INC. Limited Liability Company Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization General Partnership DELAWARE Business Trust Year of Incorporation/Organization Other (Specify) X Over Five Years Ago Within Last Five Years (Specify Year) Yet to Be Formed

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer AMYRIS, INC. Street Address 1 Street Address 2 5885 HOLLIS STREET, SUITE 100 City State/Province/Country ZIP/PostalCode Phone Number of Issuer EMERYVILLE CALIFORNIA 94608 510-450-0761

3. Related Persons