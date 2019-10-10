Amyris : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

Log in
TABLE OF CONTENTS

10/10/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A (RULE 14a-101)

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
    Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

AMYRIS, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other Than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

10/10/2019

Dear Amyris stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend our 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time at our headquarters located at 5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100, Emeryville, California 94608. You can find directions to our headquarters on our company website at https://amyris.com/contact-us/.

The accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement describe the matters to be voted on at the meeting.

We are using the Internet as our primary means of furnishing proxy materials to our stockholders. As a result, most stockholders will not receive paper copies of our proxy materials. We will instead send most stockholders a notice with instructions for accessing the proxy materials and voting over the Internet. The notice also provides information on how stockholders can obtain paper copies of our proxy materials if they wish to do so.

Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, please vote as soon as possible. You may vote over the Internet, by telephone, or, if you receive a paper proxy card or voter instructions form in the mail, by mailing a completed proxy card or voting instruction form. Voting by any of these methods will ensure that you are represented at the annual meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank you for your continued support of Amyris. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting.

John Melo

President and Chief Executive Officer

Emeryville, California

October 10, 2019

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

You are cordially invited to attend the meeting in person. Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote as soon as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. You may submit your proxy and voting instructions over the Internet, by telephone, or, if you receive a paper proxy card or voter instructions form in the mail, by completing, signing, dating and returning the accompanying proxy card or voting instruction form as promptly as possible. If your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other custodian, nominee, trustee or fiduciary (an "Intermediary") and you have not given your Intermediary specific voting instructions, your Intermediary will NOT be able to vote your shares with respect to most of the proposals, including the election of directors. If you do not provide voting instructions over the Internet, by telephone, or by returning a completed, signed and dated proxy card or voting instruction form, your shares will not be voted with respect to those matters. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by an Intermediary and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that Intermediary.

AMYRIS, INC.

5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100

Emeryville, California 94608

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held November 19, 2019

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Amyris, Inc. will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time at our headquarters located at 5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100, Emeryville, California 94608 for the following purposes:

  1. To elect the four Class III directors nominated by our Board of Directors and named herein to serve on the Board for a three-year term;
  2. To ratify the selection of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019;
  3. To approve the issuance of shares of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants and conversion of preferred stock issued to Foris Ventures, LLC in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rules 5635(b) and 5635(d); and
  4. To act upon such other matters as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

These items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Board of Directors has fixed the record date for the annual meeting as September 23, 2019. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date may vote at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof. A list of stockholders eligible to vote at the meeting will be available for review for any purpose relating to the meeting during our regular business hours at our headquarters at 5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100, Emeryville, California 94608 for the ten days prior to the meeting.

You are cordially invited to attend the meeting in person. Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote as soon as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. You may submit your proxy and voting instructions over the Internet, by telephone, or, if you receive a paper proxy card or voting instruction form in the mail, by completing, signing, dating and returning the accompanying proxy card or voting instruction form as promptly as possible. If your shares are held of record by an Intermediary and you have not given your Intermediary specific voting instructions, your Intermediary will NOT be able to vote your shares with respect to most of the proposals, including the election of directors. If you do not provide voting instructions over the Internet, by telephone, or by returning a completed, signed and dated proxy card or voting instruction form, your shares will not be voted with respect to those matters. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by an Intermediary and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that Intermediary.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD,

Nicole Kelsey

General Counsel and Secretary

Emeryville, California

October 10, 2019

Table of Contents

Information Regarding Solicitation and Voting

1

Questions and Answers

1

Forward-Looking Statements

6

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

7

General

7

Vote Required and Board Recommendation

7

Business Experience and Qualifications of Directors

7

Arrangements Concerning Selection of Directors

11

Independence of Directors

13

Board Leadership Structure

14

Role of the Board in Risk Oversight

15

Meetings of the Board and Committees

15

Committees of the Board

16

Stockholder Communications with Directors

21

Proposal 2 - Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

23

General

23

Background

23

Vote Required and Board Recommendation

24

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fee Information

25

Audit Committee Pre-Approval of Services Performed by our Independent Registered Public Accounting

Firm

26

Report of the Audit Committee

27

Proposal 3 - Approval of the issuance of shares of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of

warrants and conversion of preferred stock issued to Foris Ventures, LLC in accordance with

Nasdaq Marketplace Rules 5635(b) and 5635(d)

28

General

28

Background

28

Purpose - Nasdaq Stockholder Approval Requirement

30

Vote Required and Board Recommendation

30

Potential Adverse Effects - Dilution and Impact on Existing Stockholders

31

Interests of Certain Persons

32

Corporate Governance

33

Corporate Governance Principles

33

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

33

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management

34

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

38

Equity Compensation Plan Information

38

Executive Officers

40

Executive Compensation

42

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

42

Leadership Development and Compensation Committee Report

58

Summary Compensation Table

59

Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2018

61

Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group