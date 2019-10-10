Amyris : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")
0
10/10/2019 | 06:41pm EDT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
10/10/2019
You are cordially invited to attend our 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time at our headquarters located at 5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100, Emeryville, California 94608. You can find directions to our headquarters on our company website at https://amyris.com/contact-us/.
The accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement describe the matters to be voted on at the meeting.
We are using the Internet as our primary means of furnishing proxy materials to our stockholders. As a result, most stockholders will not receive paper copies of our proxy materials. We will instead send most stockholders a notice with instructions for accessing the proxy materials and voting over the Internet. The notice also provides information on how stockholders can obtain paper copies of our proxy materials if they wish to do so.
Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, please vote as soon as possible. You may vote over the Internet, by telephone, or, if you receive a paper proxy card or voter instructions form in the mail, by mailing a completed proxy card or voting instruction form. Voting by any of these methods will ensure that you are represented at the annual meeting.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank you for your continued support of Amyris. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting.
John Melo
President and Chief Executive Officer
Emeryville, California
October 10, 2019
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
You are cordially invited to attend the meeting in person. Whether or not you expect to attend the meeting, please vote as soon as possible in order to ensure your representation at the meeting. You may submit your proxy and voting instructions over the Internet, by telephone, or, if you receive a paper proxy card or voter instructions form in the mail, by completing, signing, dating and returning the accompanying proxy card or voting instruction form as promptly as possible. If your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other custodian, nominee, trustee or fiduciary (an "Intermediary") and you have not given your Intermediary specific voting instructions, your Intermediary will NOT be able to vote your shares with respect to most of the proposals, including the election of directors. If you do not provide voting instructions over the Internet, by telephone, or by returning a completed, signed and dated proxy card or voting instruction form, your shares will not be voted with respect to those matters. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by an Intermediary and you wish to vote at the meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that Intermediary.
The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Amyris, Inc. will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time at our headquarters located at 5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100, Emeryville, California 94608 for the following purposes:
To elect the four Class III directors nominated by our Board of Directors and named herein to serve on the Board for a three-year term;
To ratify the selection of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019;
To approve the issuance of shares of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants and conversion of preferred stock issued to Foris Ventures, LLC in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rules 5635(b) and 5635(d); and
To act upon such other matters as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.
These items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Board of Directors has fixed the record date for the annual meeting as September 23, 2019. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date may vote at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof. A list of stockholders eligible to vote at the meeting will be available for review for any purpose relating to the meeting during our regular business hours at our headquarters at 5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100, Emeryville, California 94608 for the ten days prior to the meeting.
