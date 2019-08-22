Log in
Amyris : Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

0
08/22/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today reported that it has received a standard notice from Nasdaq stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and because it remains delinquent in filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Amyris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amyris, Inc.)

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Amyris's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Under Nasdaq's listing rules, Amyris had until June 3, 2019 to submit a plan to regain compliance and this plan was submitted and accepted. Amyris is diligently working toward achieving compliance by September 30, 2019. The company recently engaged new auditors to facilitate meeting its filing compliance.

About Amyris
Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected timing for the filing of the Company's 2018 Form 10-K, Q1 2019 Form 10-Q and Q2 2019 Form 10-Q, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules and related matters. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-receives-notification-of-deficiency-from-nasdaq-related-to-delayed-quarterly-report-on-form-10-q-300906126.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
