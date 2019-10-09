Amyris : Securities offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit plans
Amyris, Inc.
Delaware
55-0856151
Amyris, Inc.
5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100
Emeryville, CA 94608
(510) 450-0761
2010 Equity Incentive Plan
2010 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
John Melo
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amyris, Inc.
5885 Hollis Street, Suite 100
Emeryville, CA 94608
(510) 450-0761
Gordon K. Davidson, Esq.
Faisal Rashid, Esq.
Amanda L. Rose, Esq.
Fenwick & West LLP
Silicon Valley Center
801 California Street
Mountain View, California 94041
(650) 988-8500
Pursuant to Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this registration statement on Form S-8 (this "Registration Statement") shall also cover any additional shares of the registrant's common stock that become issuable under the registrant's 2010 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2010 EIP") or 2010 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "2010 ESPP") by reason of any stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization or other similar transaction effected without the receipt of consideration that increases the number of the registrant's outstanding shares of common stock.
Represents an automatic increase in the number of shares available for grant and issuance under the 2010 EIP equal to approximately 5% of 76,564,829 shares, the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the registrant's common stock as of December 31, 2018 (as reflected in the records of the registrant's stock transfer agent). This automatic increase was effective as of January 1, 2019. Shares available for issuance under the 2010 EIP were previously registered on registration statements on Form S-8 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 1, 2010 (Registration No. 333-169715), February 28, 2011 (Registration No. 333-172514), March 9, 2012 (Registration No. 333-180006), March 28, 2013 (Registration No. 333-187598), May 20, 2013 (Registration No. 333-188711), April 14, 2014 (Registration No. 333-195259), April 2, 2015 (Registration No. 333-203213), April 1, 2016 (Registration No. 333-210569), April 17, 2017 (Registration No. 333- 217345), April 18, 2018 (Registration No. 333-224316) and June 25, 2018 (Registration No. 333-225848).
Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee in accordance with Rules 457(c) and (h) under the Securities Act and based upon the average of the high and low prices of the registrant's common stock as reported on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019.
Represents an automatic increase in the number of shares reserved for issuance under the 2010 ESPP equal to approximately 0.5% of 76,564,829 shares, the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the registrant's common stock as of December 31, 2018 (as reflected in the records of the registrant's stock transfer agent). This automatic increase was effective as of January 1, 2019. Shares available for issuance under the 2010 ESPP were previously registered on registration statements on Form S-8 filed with the SEC on October 1, 2010 (Registration No. 333-169715), February 28, 2011 (Registration No. 333-172514), March 9, 2012 (Registration No. 333-180006), March 28, 2013 (Registration No. 333- 187598), April 14, 2014 (Registration No. 333-195259), April 2, 2015 (Registration No. 333-203213), April 1, 2016 (Registration No. 333- 210569) and April 18, 2018 (Registration No. 333-224316).
Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee in accordance with Rules 457(c) and (h) under the Securities Act and based upon the average of the high and low prices of the registrant's common stock as reported on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019, multiplied by 85%, which is the percentage of the trading price per share applicable to purchases under the 2010 ESPP.
Pursuant to General Instruction E of Form S-8, the registrant is filing this Registration Statement with the SEC to register (1) 3,828,241 additional shares of common stock available for grant and issuance under the 2010 EIP and (2) 382,824 additional shares of common stock reserved for issuance under the 2010 ESPP, pursuant to the provisions of those plans providing for an annual increase in the number of shares subject to such plans equal to the lesser of (i) 5% of the registrant's issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2018, in the case of the 2010 EIP, and 1% of the registrant's issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2018, in the case of the 2010 ESPP or(ii) a number of shares as determined by the registrant's Board of Directors (the "Board") or Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Board; provided, that in the case of the 2010 ESPP, the aggregate number of shares issued over the term of the 2010 ESPP shall not exceed 1,666,666 shares of common stock. The Board has approved an increase in the number of shares available for grant and issuance under the 2010 EIP equal to approximately 5% of the registrant's issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2018 and an increase in the number of shares reserved for issuance under the 2010 ESPP equal to approximately 0.5% of the registrant's issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2018.
This Registration Statement hereby incorporates by reference the contents of the registrant's registration statements on Form S-8 filed with the SEC on October 1, 2010 (Registration No. 333-169715), February 28, 2011 (Registration No. 333-172514), March 9, 2012 (Registration No. 333- 180006), March 28, 2013 (Registration No. 333-187598), May 20, 2013 (Registration No. 333-188711), April 14, 2014 (Registration No. 333- 195259), April 2, 2015 (Registration No. 333-203213), April 1, 2016 (Registration No. 333-210569), April 17, 2017 (Registration No. 333-217345), April 18, 2018 (Registration No. 333-224316) and June 25, 2018 (Registration No. 333-225848).
