AMYRIS INC

(AMRS)
Amyris : to Host Business Update Teleconference and Webcast on Monday, August 5, 2019

07/26/2019 | 08:31am EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS) will host a business update teleconference and webcast on Monday, August 5, 2019 prior to presenting at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York on August 6, following which the company plans to participate in investor meetings in New York and Boston through August 8.

Amyris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amyris, Inc.)

The purpose of the call is to discuss solid progress in the company's business thus far during 2019, provide updates on Amyris's brands, plant construction, debt, and status of working toward achieving filing compliance with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The teleconference and webcast will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Conference Call:
Monday, August 5, 2019, 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in Number:
(877) 870-4263 (U.S. & International)
Participants should ask to be joined to the Amyris, Inc. call.

Audio Webcast:
A live webcast of the call will be available online on the Amyris website. To listen via live webcast, please visit: http://investors.amyris.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Amyris
Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-to-host-business-update-teleconference-and-webcast-on-monday-august-5-2019-300891560.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
