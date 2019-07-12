Log in
Amyris : to Participate in and Provide Business Update at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

07/12/2019 | 08:57am EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that it plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conference in August 2019.

Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference
August 6, 2019
1:50 p.m. Eastern Time/10:50 a.m. Pacific Time
Grand Hyatt, New York City

Amyris will provide an update on its business during the presentation. A live webcast of the presentation including slides and a replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

About Amyris
Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-to-participate-in-and-provide-business-update-at-jefferies-2019-global-industrials-conference-300884053.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
