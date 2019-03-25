Log in
Amyris to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on April 8, 2019

03/25/2019 | 08:31am EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference to be held April 7-9, 2019, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. 

Amyris will provide an update on its business during the presentation, which is scheduled for Monday, April 8, at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time/10:30 a.m. local London time. The company will also be meeting with international investors in 1X1 meetings. A live webcast of the presentation including slides and a replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.amyris.com.

About Amyris
Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world’s leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Contact:
Peter DeNardo
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Amyris, Inc.
+1 (510) 740-7481
investor@amyris.com

Amyris_Purple.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
