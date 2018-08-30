Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amyris to Present at Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 5, 2018

08/30/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that management will be presenting at the Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 4-6, 2018, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. 

Amyris will provide an update on its business during the presentation, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 5, at 9:10 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation including slides and a replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.amyris.com.

About Amyris
Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world’s leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Contact:
Peter DeNardo
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Amyris, Inc.
+1 (510) 740-7481
investor@amyris.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
