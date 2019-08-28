Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC : Announces Investigation of Amyris, Inc. (AMRS)

08/28/2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMRS). Investors who purchased Amyris stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amrs.    

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Amyris and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 13, 2018, Amyris reported disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2018, including revenue of $14.9 million compared to $22.5 million in the prior year period, citing the "volatility of the Vitamin E market." On this news, Amyris's stock price fell $1.76 per share, or 29.83%, to close at $4.14 per share on November 14, 2018. Then, on March 19, 2019, Amyris disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report due to "significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018." Amyris also disclosed that it "is in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting and may have further deficiencies to report." On this news, Amyris's stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 20.10%, to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Amyris shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/amrs. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-amyris-inc-amrs-300907481.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


