Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amyris, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on April 3, 2019, a class action
lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of California against Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS). The
complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b)
and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5,
including allegations of issuing a series of material or false
misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially
inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is March 15,
2018 through March 19, 2019.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Amyris, Inc.
shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are
therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the
Court no later than Monday, June 3, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff
for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain
legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995.
