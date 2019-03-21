Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amyris, Inc. Investors (AMRS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRS)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On March 19, 2019, Amyris announced it was unable to file its annual
report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time due to “the
significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for
and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V.
that closed in November 2018.” The Company also disclosed that it was
“in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over
financial reporting.”
On this news, Amyris’ share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20% to close at
$3.10 per share on March 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
