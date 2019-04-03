Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amyris Inc    AMRS

AMYRIS INC

(AMRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Amyris, Inc. Investors (AMRS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, captioned Mulderrig v. Amyris, Inc. et al., (Case No. 3:19-cv-01765), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) (“Amyris” or the “Company”) securities between March 15, 2018, and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 19, 2019, Amyris announced was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time due to “the significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” The Company also disclosed that it was “in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, Amyris’ share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20% to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Amyris securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMYRIS INC
05:08pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Amyri..
BU
04/01AMYRIS : Delivers on First CBD Milestone, Earns $10 Million
AQ
03/30AMYRIS : Delivers on First CBD Milestone; Earns $10 Million
AQ
03/29Amyris Delivers on First CBD Milestone; Earns $10 Million
GL
03/28AMYRIS : to Present April 15 at Paradigm Capital Biosynthesis Conference - Explo..
AQ
03/28AMYRIS : to Present April 15 at Paradigm Capital Biosynthesis Conference Explori..
AQ
03/27Amyris to Present April 15 at Paradigm Capital Biosynthesis Conference &ndash..
GL
03/25Amyris to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on April..
GL
03/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amyris, Inc. ..
BU
03/20Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amyris, I..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 -14,6 M
Net income 2019 -36,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,67
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart AMYRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Amyris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMYRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 431%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Melo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Mark Duyk Chairman
Eduardo Alvarez Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen Valiasek Chief Financial Officer
Joel Cherry President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMYRIS INC-36.23%149
ECOLAB INC.20.90%51 522
HENKEL-6.92%41 969
GIVAUDAN9.23%23 033
SIKA AG14.17%20 237
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING17.24%12 849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About