Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amyris Inc    AMRS

AMYRIS INC

(AMRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Amyris, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 3, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Amyris did not have appropriate resources to accurately track and account transactions. The Company in fact suffered from a material weakness of internal controls over financial reporting. This weakness left the Company unable to file its Annual Report in a timely manner. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Amyris, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMYRIS INC
06:52pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06:09pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
12:54pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
04/11Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Am..
BU
04/11AMYRIS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations..
AQ
04/11LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
04/10AMYRIS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/09AMYRIS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rul..
AQ
04/09AMYRIS : Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annu..
AQ
04/08FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 -14,6 M
Net income 2019 -36,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart AMYRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Amyris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMYRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 281%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Melo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Mark Duyk Chairman
Eduardo Alvarez Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen Valiasek Chief Financial Officer
Joel Cherry President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMYRIS INC-13.47%208
ECOLAB INC.24.18%52 765
HENKEL-7.46%41 708
GIVAUDAN11.16%23 286
SIKA AG16.25%20 471
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING27.19%13 849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About