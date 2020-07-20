Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Amyris, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/20/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRS) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 221 M - -
Net income 2020 -157 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 847 M 847 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 561
Free-Float 56,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 4,14 $
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 142%
Spread / Lowest Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Melo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Mark Duyk Chairman
Eduardo Alvarez Chief Operating Officer
Hermanus Kieftenbeld Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Chandran Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMYRIS, INC.33.98%847
AIR LIQUIDE9.98%74 791
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.39%70 311
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.25%27 881
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.50%22 859
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-12.77%17 328
