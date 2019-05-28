Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amyris Inc    AMRS

AMYRIS INC

(AMRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Amyris, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) (“Amyris”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Amyris securities between March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

REMINDER: Investors who purchased Amyris securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 3, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please visit www.ktmc.com/amyris-inc-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Amyris is an industrial biotechnology company that manufactures and sells natural, sustainably-sourced products in health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

The Class Period commences on March 15, 2018, when Amyris announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 in a press release, reporting $143.4 million revenue and $98.4 million net loss.

The complaint alleges that, on November 13, 2018, Amyris reported poor financial results, which it attributed to the “volatility of the Vitamin E market.” Following this news, Amyris’ share price fell $1.76, or nearly 30%, to close at $4.14 per share on November 14, 2018.

Then, on March 19, 2019, Amyris disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report due to “significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” Amyris also disclosed that it “is in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting and may have further deficiencies to report.” Following this news, Amyris’ share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20%, to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Amyris lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) there was a material weakness in Amyris’ internal controls over financial reporting; (3) Amyris would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Amyris’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 (toll free) or at info@ktmc.com.

Amyris investors may, no later than June 3, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMYRIS INC
05/27AMYRIS : Appoints Two New Board Members with Significant Experience in Building ..
AQ
05/25AMYRIS : Appoints Two New Board Members with Significant Experience in Building ..
AQ
05/24AMYRIS : Appoints Two New Board Members with Significant Experience in Building ..
AQ
05/23AMYRIS : Teams Up with Model and Businesswoman Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as Bran..
AQ
05/22AMYRIS : Announces the Execution of Strategic Supply Agreements with Raizen, the..
AQ
05/22AMYRIS : Announces the Execution of Strategic Supply Agreements with Razen, the ..
AQ
05/21AMYRIS : to Present at B. Riley FBR 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conferenc..
AQ
05/21AMYRIS : Announces the Execution of Strategic Supply Agreements with Raízen, the..
AQ
05/21AMYRIS : Announces Receipt of $10 Million Payment from LAVVAN for Delivering on ..
AQ
05/20AMYRIS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Shareholder Director N..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 -14,6 M
Net income 2019 -36,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 289 M
Chart AMYRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Amyris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMYRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Melo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Mark Duyk Chairman
Eduardo Alvarez Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen Valiasek Chief Financial Officer
Joel Cherry President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMYRIS INC20.36%289
ECOLAB INC.23.84%52 598
HENKEL-13.29%39 150
GIVAUDAN17.05%24 480
SIKA AG22.27%21 497
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING31.48%14 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About