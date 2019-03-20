Log in
AMYRIS INC

AMYRIS INC

(AMRS)
My previous session
    
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amyris, Inc. Investors (AMRS)

03/20/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 19, 2019, Amyris announced was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time due to “the significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” The Company also disclosed that it was “in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, Amyris’ share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20% to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Amyris securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
