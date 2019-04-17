Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Amyris, Inc. Investors (AMRS)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRS) securities between March 15, 2018, and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Amyris investors have until June 3, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 19, 2019, Amyris announced was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time due to “the significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” The Company also disclosed that it was “in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, Amyris’ share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20% to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

