ANA : Announces Flight Schedule and Sales Start Date for Airbus A380 FLYING HONU

•Japan's first A380 will fly between Narita and Honolulu starting May 24.

•Booking for A380 First Class and ANA COUCHii will open on Jan. 10, 2019.

•ANA will run special campaigns commemorating the FLYING HONU launch.

TOKYO, Dec. 26, 2018 -All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-star airline for six consecutive years, has announced the schedule for the first Japanese-operated Airbus A380, which will fly between Narita and Honolulu starting May 24, 2019. Sales for this flight will begin on Jan. 10, 2019 for the newly introduced First Class and ANA COUCHii in Economy Class. To celebrate this route and provide even more value for its passengers, ANA is running special campaigns for those flying Premium Economy, Economy Class and ANA COUCHii from May 24 until July 11, 2019.

ANA currently has two flights departing from Narita to Honolulu. Starting May 24, the earlier flight will be serviced by its first A380 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Then, starting on July 1, the second A380 will start operating, and the A380 will begin servicing the earlier flight on a daily basis. The A380 will service the later flight on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays*1. This will result in a total of ten roundtrips per week serviced by the A380, all other Narita-Honolulu flights will be operated on a Boeing 787-9.

The special aircraft will accommodate First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy, Economy Class seats and ANA COUCHii seats, a first for a Japanese carrier. The First Class and ANA COUCHii seats will go on sale starting January 10, 3:00 p.m. (Japan Time). Meanwhile, passengers who have already purchased tickets in the remaining classes will be notified that their seats have changed to the FLYING HONU after January 4.

Furthermore, to commemorate the launch of the FLYING HONU, ANA will be running special campaigns for flights departing between May 24 and July 11. The campaigns include offering a discount of up to 50 percent on the ANA COUCHii and allowing ANA Mileage Club members unlimited access to available seats in Premium Economy and Economy Class to book their award tickets. ANA Mileage Club members will also have a chance to gain back all of their miles used for buying the award ticket.

The FLYING HONU is a product of ANA's continued commitment to improving the travel experience, while helping passengers reach the world's premier tourist destinations.

*1 The operation dates and aircraft types are subject to government approval and may change without notice.

1.The Fare for First Class

2.Required Mileage for First Class Award Tickets

•Valid for flights departing from May 24, 2019.

•Reservation and ticketing are scheduled to start from Jan. 10, 2019, 3:00 p.m. (Japan Time).

•Eligible flights include all ANA Group-operated Hawaii route flights, which include First Class.

•Tickets are available for ANA Mileage Club members and their registered award users.

3.The Fee for ANA COUCHii

•The special campaign price is available for flights departing Japan from May 24 until July 11, 2019

(until July 12, 2019, for flights departing from Honolulu).

4.Special Campaigns for ANA Mileage Club Members on the A380

Campaign 1 : ANA award tickets will be available to members if there are seats available in Premium Economy and Economy Class on the FLYING HONU •Valid for flights departing from May 24 until July 11, 2019. •Reservation is from January 10, 3:00 p.m. (Japan time) until July 7, 2019, 11:59 p.m. (local time in the country where the reservation and the ticketing was made). •Eligible to ANA operating A380 flights. •Available for passengers on Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Campaign 2 : One person out of every 100 will gain back all of the miles used for buying the award ticket.

Further details about the campaign can be found on the following link.

https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/amc/cpn/hawaii_mileback1811/

(Website available from Jan. 16, 2019)

Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp