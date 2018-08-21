ANA : Announces Its Revised Flight Schedule for the Second Half of FY2018

•ANA is optimizing its flight network to meet the strong demand of outbound Japanese business travel and inbound travel from other Asian countries

TOKYO, August 21, 2018 -All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for six consecutive years, is announcing its revised flight schedule for the second half of Fiscal Year 2018 (FY2018).

In the first half of this fiscal year, ANA continued to expand its international network by pursuing its 'dual hub model' in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area, such as by increasing the routes between Tokyo/Haneda and Bangkok on June 1 and further improving its high-quality service, comfort, and punctuality. Also as for the domestic network, ANA has been enhancing the service by offering free in-flight Wi-Fi service and adjusting the number of flights and the size of the aircraft according to the demand of the market.

In terms of cargo service, ANA will reorganize the Okinawa freight hub to increase network efficiency, while positioning Naha Airport as a distribution center for major cities in Japan and Asia.

ANA considered factors such as the impact of the required Rolls Royce engine inspections and determined the optimum allocation of its resources for the second half of FY2018. Therefore, the company does not anticipate further flight cancellations and inconveniences for its valued customers due to the engine inspections. Safety is always our top priority and we will continuously work closely with Rolls Royce with the aim to resolve the situation.

The Available Seat Kilometers (ASK), for the second half of FY2018 is expected to be at 100 percent year-on-year for international service and 102 percent for domestic service. In comparison to the original plan for the second half of FY2018, the ASK is expected to be 96 percent for international service and 101 percent for domestic service.

Through these changes, ANA aims to continue providing world-class service to its valued customers. Its advanced fleet of planes and award-winning service aid ANA in getting its passengers to their destinations, comfortably, safely and on time.

Below are the details about ANA's latest schedule and frequency for the international, domestic, and freighter routes.

*Fight plans are subject to approval by the relevant authorities. All schedules are subject to change.

International Routes

In addition to robust business demand, we aim to capture strong demand for visits from China and other Asian countries and strengthen yield management.

ANA will continue introducing the state-of-the-art Airbus A320 neo aircraft, which combines efficiency and comfort, on international short-distance routes. In addition, ANA will be receiving the latest Boeing 787-10, and the Airbus A380, the world's largest and first-in-Japan passenger plane. ANA plans to launch these aircraft in early FY 2019.

During the second half of FY2018, some international flights will be reduced, but ANA is planning to resume some of the flights from February 2019.

(1)Suspended routes and reduced frequency

*1 It will be operated on a B737-700 from February 24, 2019.

*2 Flights NH175/176 will not be operated during this period.

*1 The aircraft types used to service return flights will be changed on the following day.

*2 NH801/802 will be operated on a B777-300ER. However, from February 8, 2019, it will be operated on a B787-9.

NH803/804 will be operated on a B787-9.

*3 NH805/806 will be operated on a B787-8. Introduction of Premium Economy service will be postponed.

NH807/808 will be operated on a B787-9.

*4 It will be operated on a B787-8 after December 1, 2018.

*5 Due to the aircraft change, Premium Economy service will be suspended.

*6 It will be operated on a B787-8 after February 1, 2019.

*7 NH809/810 will be operated on a B767-300ER.

NH811/812 will be operated on a B767-300ER after December 1, 2018. The aircraft type used to service return flights will be changed on the following day.

*8 It will be operated on a B767-300ER between February 1 - 16, 2019 and after March 1, 2019.

*9 NH919/920 will be operated on a B787-8. However, from March 1, 2019, it will be operated on a B767-300ER.

NH921/922 will be operated on a B767-300ER.

NH959/960 will be operated on a B737-700. However, from March 1, 2019, it will be operated on a B787-8.

*10 NH861/864/865/868 will be operated on a B787-8.

NH862/867 will be operated on a B787-9. However, from February 17, 2019, it will be operated on a B787-8. The aircraft types used to service return flights will be changed on the following day.

*11 NH859/860 will be operated on a B787-9.

NH821/822 will be operated on a B767-300ER.

*12 NH851/852 will be operated on a B767-300ER. However, from March 1, 2019, it will be operated on a B787-8.

NH853/854 will be operated on a B787-8.

*13 NH961/962 will be operated on a B777-300ER.

NH963/964 will be operated on a B767-300ER. However, from December 1, 2018, it will be operated on a B787-8. The aircraft types used to service return flights will be changed on the following day.

*14 NH967/968 will be operated on a B787-8. The aircraft types used to service return flights will be changed on the following day.

NH971/972 will be operated on a B767-300ER. However, from March 1, 2019, it will be operated on a B787-8. The aircraft types used to service return flights will be changed on the following day.

Domestic Routes

ANA has seen the number of customers on domestic flights increase due to overall steady growth in demand and the increase of visitors to Japan. ANA will continue improving on its profitability by optimizing the use of aircraft according to the demand. In addition, ANA plans to continue introducing Airbus A321 neo aircraft equipped with seat monitors on all seats and will have 11 aircraft by the end of 2018.

In order to further enhance its services, ANA has introduced free Wi-Fi internet service on domestic flights and expanded the number of Wi-Fi entertainment contents to over 100, from April 2018. Within this FY2018, ANA aims to increase the number of aircraft with free ANA Wi-Fi service to approximately 100 aircraft, reaching the largest number in Japan.

Furthermore, it simplified the domestic fare structure and made it more convenient by expanding the sale start date of tickets to 355 days before boarding.

*1 From December 28 - 31, 2018 and January 2 - 4, 2019, 6 round trips per day will be operated.

(2) Suspended routes and reduced frequency

*1 From November 26 - December 12, 2018, and from January 9 - 24, 2019, 5 round trips per day will be operated. From October 28 - November 25, 2018, December 13, 2018 - January 8, 2019, and January 25 - February 23, 2019, 6 round trips per day will be operated.

*2 The starting date and the number of codeshare flights with IBEX Airlines will vary. For further details, please refer to ANA/IBEX joint release on August 21, 2018.

*3 From December 27, 2018 - January 7, 2019, 3 round trips per day will be operated. ANA will also start codeshare flights with Solaseed Air. For further details, please refer to ANA/Solaseed Air joint release on August 21, 2018.

*4 The number of codeshare flights with Oriental Air Bridge will vary. For further details, please refer to ANA/Oriental Air Bridge joint release on August 21, 2018.

*5 Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays (from January 11 - 14, 18 - 20, 25 - 27, February 1 - 3, 2019), 8 round trips per day will be operated.

Cargo Routes

ANA will continue leveraging the Okinawa hub to increase the efficiency of the cargo network by distributing the freight to/from major cities in Asia and to/from Japan. In addition, it will also introduce some direct freighter flights outsides of the Okinawa hub.

(1) New cargo routes and increased frequency

(2) Suspended cargo routes and reduced frequency

*1 Cargo space on a passenger aircraft will be used.

