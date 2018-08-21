Log in
ANA HOLDINGS INC
ANA : Change in Security Check Cut Off Time at Haneda Airport for Domestic Flights to 20 Minutes Before Departure

08/21/2018 | 06:17am CEST

  • •Travelers will need to pass through the security check at least 20 minutes prior to their domestic flights

TOKYO, August 21, 2018 -All Nippon Airways （ANA）, Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for six consecutive years, announced that as of Dec. 1, 2018, domestic passengers at Haneda Terminal 2 will need to pass through the security check point at least 20 minutes before departure time, after having checked in online and checking necessary baggage. ANA is enacting this policy to ensure their passengers pass through security and arrive at their boarding gates with ease and on time for boarding.

'We highly appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our valued customers,' said Shigeru Hattori, Senior Vice President, ANA Airport Center. 'As Haneda Airport grows, we aim to create the best possible experience for travelers by adapting to that growth.'

Over the last 12 years, the aviation industry has changed drastically and Haneda Airport has experienced expansions of its terminals and an increase in the number of flights. The rate of on-time departures has been impacted due to expansion and longer walking ways for passengers to get to their flights. Therefore, ANA is adjusting the security cut off time by five minutes, moving from the previously required 15 minutes to the new 20 minutes. ANA asks that its customers who enjoy 'ANA SKiP Service'*1 also comply with this five-minute time change.*2

To prepare for 2020, when Haneda Airport needs to be able to serve the increase in foreign passengers, ANA is placing various measures to enhance safety, quality, and service of the airport's technical abilities. As part of its efforts to reduce baggage drop time and alleviate any security check congestion, the company has implemented various measures such as introducing the 'ANA Baggage Drop.'*3

ANA strives to continue to improve its services and increase convenience for its passengers.

  • *2 The increase to a 20 minute cut off time only applies to Haneda Airport Terminal 2. For all other domestic flights at other airports, passengers need to pass through security at least 15 minutes before departure.

  • *3 ANA Baggage Drop has been implemented at Haneda Airport, Shin Chitose Airport, and Fukuoka Airport.

Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA
Following the 'Inspiration of Japan' high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as 'Airline of the Year' three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.
ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 85 international routes and 121 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.
ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.
Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
For more information, please refer to the following link.
https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 04:16:02 UTC
