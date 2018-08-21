ANA : Change in Security Check Cut Off Time at Haneda Airport for Domestic Flights to 20 Minutes Before Departure

•Travelers will need to pass through the security check at least 20 minutes prior to their domestic flights

TOKYO, August 21, 2018 -All Nippon Airways （ANA）, Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for six consecutive years, announced that as of Dec. 1, 2018, domestic passengers at Haneda Terminal 2 will need to pass through the security check point at least 20 minutes before departure time, after having checked in online and checking necessary baggage. ANA is enacting this policy to ensure their passengers pass through security and arrive at their boarding gates with ease and on time for boarding.

'We highly appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our valued customers,' said Shigeru Hattori, Senior Vice President, ANA Airport Center. 'As Haneda Airport grows, we aim to create the best possible experience for travelers by adapting to that growth.'

Over the last 12 years, the aviation industry has changed drastically and Haneda Airport has experienced expansions of its terminals and an increase in the number of flights. The rate of on-time departures has been impacted due to expansion and longer walking ways for passengers to get to their flights. Therefore, ANA is adjusting the security cut off time by five minutes, moving from the previously required 15 minutes to the new 20 minutes. ANA asks that its customers who enjoy 'ANA SKiP Service'*1 also comply with this five-minute time change.*2

To prepare for 2020, when Haneda Airport needs to be able to serve the increase in foreign passengers, ANA is placing various measures to enhance safety, quality, and service of the airport's technical abilities. As part of its efforts to reduce baggage drop time and alleviate any security check congestion, the company has implemented various measures such as introducing the 'ANA Baggage Drop.'*3

ANA strives to continue to improve its services and increase convenience for its passengers.

*2 The increase to a 20 minute cut off time only applies to Haneda Airport Terminal 2. For all other domestic flights at other airports, passengers need to pass through security at least 15 minutes before departure.

*3 ANA Baggage Drop has been implemented at Haneda Airport, Shin Chitose Airport, and Fukuoka Airport.

Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp