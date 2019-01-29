ANA : Expands Fleet Announces Decision to Place Orders for 48 Narrow-Body Aircraft
0
01/29/2019 | 03:19am EST
•ANA to introduce 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8, a first in Japan.
•Fleet also to be expanded by 18 Airbus A320neo.
TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2019 -ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter 'ANA HD') voted today at its board meeting to place an order for a total of 48 aircraft, which include 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 18 Airbus A320neo. Deliveries are scheduled from FY2021 to FY2025.
The decision was based on the economic growth of Asia and emerging countries, with demand in the Asian aviation market and inbound demand on the rise. ANA HD and Peach Aviation Limited (hereinafter 'Peach') each selected its own optimum aircraft to fit its strategy to further grow. The specific markets that will be served by the new order have not been finalized.
Boeing 737 MAX 8, a first for a Japanese airline, is more spacious compared to the current aircraft and creates a comfortable atmosphere. The aircraft is also fuel efficient and is expected to improve the efficiency by approximately 15%. Given the plane's benefits to the domestic market, it will succeed the current Boeing 737 NG series. ANA HD decided to place 30 aircraft on order, including 10 optional.
The Airbus A320neo, which currently serves ANA international routes, was chosen for its excellent fuel efficiency and cruising performance to support Peach's current strategy, and an order for 18 aircraft will be placed.
ANA Group will maintain safety, which is the foundation of ANA Group's business, enhance customer-oriented quality and service, and proactively invest to aircraft to steadily implement growth strategy.
Contact :ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp
About ANA
Following the 'Inspiration of Japan' high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as 'Airline of the Year' three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.
ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 78 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.
ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.
Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
For more information, please refer to the following link.
https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/
ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 08:18:06 UTC