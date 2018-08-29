ANA : Introduces New Original Gluten-Free Rice Bread
0
08/29/2018 | 08:02am CEST
•Beginning September 1, 2018, ANA will serve new gluten-free rice bread with in-flight allergen-free and gluten-free meals.
•ANA collaborated with Cosmo Vital to create a tasty new option to cater to the growing demand for allergen-free meals.
TOKYO, August 29, 2018 -Today, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for six consecutive years, introduced the creation of its new original gluten-free rice bread which will be served with allergen-free and gluten-free in-flight meals. The new bread will be available on international flights beginning September 1, 2018.
The demand for special and allergen-free meals has more than tripled since 2015. Although rice bread is already served with ANA's allergen-free and gluten-free meals, ANA is responding to passenger requests and the growing demand for special meals with the best allergen-free options available. ANA is partnering with Cosmo Vital, a Japanese innovative cooking company, to make a safe and appealing option for passengers with special dietary requirements, allowing them to enjoy their in-flight meals with a higher sense of safety and peace of mind.
'ANA is thrilled to be able to respond to our growing customer demand for allergen-free food options,' said Yutaka Ito, Executive Vice President of ANA. 'Our commitment to customer service and care for each individual who chooses to fly ANA traverses all aspects of their journey with us, including the food served on the flights.'
This original gluten-free rice bread took nine months to develop the recipe, starting in March 2017. Cosmo Vital is the first company to successfully make bread that can rise with the power of rice. Cosmo Vital made this delicious and original bread without using gluten, a polysaccharide thickener, emulsified oil and fat, or an emulsifier.
The new bread will be served on international routes and will be available in the Seven Allergen-Free Meal, Seven Allergen-Free Child Meal, 27 Allergen-Free Meal, and the Gluten-Free Meal (*1). The original gluten-free rice bread is available exclusively on ANA flights and will need to be ordered pre-flight via the ANA website or by phone. More information on the meals and how to order can be found on ANA's website at: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/us/international/departure/inflight/spmeal/
The incorporation of ANA's new gluten-free rice bread is an example of ANA's efforts to go the extra mile to create an enjoyable flight experience. Through attention to detail and challenging the status quo, ANA aims to enhance airline industry features for all passengers.
(*1) For Gluten-Free Meal, ANA's new rice bread is served only on flights departing from Japan.
Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp
About ANA
Following the 'Inspiration of Japan' high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as 'Airline of the Year' three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.
ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 85 international routes and 121 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.
ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.
Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
For more information, please refer to the following link.
https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/