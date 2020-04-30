Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ANA Holdings Inc.    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANA : JAL forgoes earnings forecast, dividend amid coronavirus uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:43am EDT
A Japan Airlines monitor shows the lobby is closed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after all direct flights between Japan and Hawaii were suspended due to the business downturn caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Honolulu

Japan Airlines on Thursday declined to release an annual earnings forecast or pay a shareholder dividend amid uncertainty over the future of air travel as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for flights.

"In order to secure liquidity at hand, the company has determined not to provide a year-end dividend," JAL said in a press release

Japan Airlines, and larger rival ANA Holdings have halted nearly international passenger flights and most domestic services since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

ANA on Tuesday also said it will release an earnings forecast when it can better assess business conditions.

JAL, which before the pandemic had expected operating profit of 140 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for the business year that ended March 31, posted 100 billion yen operating profit for the year.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.91% 2387 End-of-day quote.-0.62%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 2.06% 1911 End-of-day quote.-0.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANA HOLDINGS INC.
03:43aANA : JAL forgoes earnings forecast, dividend amid coronavirus uncertainty
RE
04/28BP Struggles, Drugmakers See Greater Demand for Certain Medicines Amid Pandem..
DJ
04/28JAPAN AIRLINES : airline ANA skips earnings forecast, dividend amid virus slump
RE
04/28ANA : net profit dives 75% in FY 2019, earnings forecast withheld
AQ
04/26ANA : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, April 28
AQ
04/25Japan Airlines looking to tap banks for $2.8 billion in funding - NHK
RE
04/23ANA : All Nippon Airways - ANA to Temporarily Change Service on Select Internati..
AQ
04/22FLYPEACH : Reduction of Flight Frequency and Flight Suspension due to the Spread..
AQ
04/20URGENT : ANA substantially cuts earnings outlook because of pandemic
AQ
04/20ANA : Notice of Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 014 B
EBIT 2020 83 051 M
Net income 2020 41 091 M
Debt 2020 549 B
Yield 2020 3,17%
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -23,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 798 B
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 955,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 387,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 92,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shosuke Mori Independent Outside Director
Toyoyuki Nagamine Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-0.62%7 486
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.38%15 462
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%12 720
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.57%11 233
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.46%8 621
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group