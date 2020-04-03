Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ANA Holdings Inc.    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANA : Japan's ANA negotiating $2.8 billion state bank loan to help with virus impact - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787-9 jet ready for delivery to ANA Holdings Ltd is seen at Boeing's delivery center in Everett, Washington

ANA Holdings Inc is seeking a 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) credit line from the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) to help the airline cope with the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with the matter said.

The airline is also working with private banks to bring forward 100 billion yen in borrowing that had been scheduled for June, according to the sources.

Expecting the coronavirus impact to last more than a year, the company is seeking to establish credit lines of 1 trillion yen with government-related banks and 300 billion yen with private banks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Asked about the credit line negotiations, an ANA spokesperson said: "We are working to strengthen cash management. It is true that we are considering borrowing, but we can not comment on the amount and other details."

Japan has blocked travel or imposed quarantines on overseas travellers from many countries to try to stem the contagion of the virus that has killed more than 53,000 worldwide.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday ANA was a backbone of the Japanese economy and the government would consider loans to the airline in cooperation with private financial institutions.

ANA's bookings in April are down about 80% on international flights and 60% on domestic flights.

By Maki Shiraki and Yoshifumi Takemoto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANA HOLDINGS INC.
10:52aANA : Japan's ANA negotiating $2.8 billion state bank loan to help with virus im..
RE
04/01JAPAN AIRLINES : stimulus to help airlines, stave off deflation - PM
RE
03/31ANA : labor union agree on paid leave for 6,400 cabin attendants
AQ
03/30ANA HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23ANA : Japanese airline ANA to seek short-term loans amid coronavirus - Jiji
RE
03/19ANA : Virus-hit ANA plans partially paid leave for 5,000 cabin attendants
AQ
03/18Coronavirus empties airlines' cash drawers, knocks $157 billion off share val..
RE
03/17ANA : Peach Aviation - Reduction and Suspension of Flights due to the Spread of ..
AQ
03/17'SINGLE BIGGEST SHOCK' : Aviation battles coronavirus cash crunch
RE
03/17'SINGLE BIGGEST SHOCK' : Aviation battles coronavirus cash crunch
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 040 B
EBIT 2020 128 B
Net income 2020 86 596 M
Debt 2020 572 B
Yield 2020 3,35%
P/E ratio 2020 8,89x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 962 B
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3 408,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 251,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shosuke Mori Independent Outside Director
Toyoyuki Nagamine Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.30%10 478
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-61.22%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.77%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-41.42%10 956
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.43%8 303
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-73.41%7 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group