ANA : New Benefits for ANA Mileage Club Members Using ANA Business Jet
03/29/2019 | 05:32am EDT
•Passengers will accumulate miles on ANA Business Jet.
TOKYO, March 29, 2019 -ANA HOLDINGS INC's subsidiary company, ANA Business Jet Inc. will begin to allow travelers to accrue ANA miles by traveling on charter flights arranged by ANA Business Jet.
Beginning April 1, 2019, travelers that book charter flights from ANA Business Jet will be able to gain ANA miles. This new scheme will increase the connection between ANA Group companies and reward loyal customers whenever they fly on an ANA Group flight.
'At ANA Business Jet, we aim to make business travel more valuable and flexible by maximizing rewards and allowing passengers to get the most out of their time,' said Jun Katagiri CEO of ANA Business Jet Inc. 'We believe that introducing this mileage accrual scheme will add value and provide incentives to business travelers, encouraging them to explore the use of business jets as a new travel option.'
There will be two separate types of mileage accrual available under the new program. Direct charter flights flying between Japan and international destinations will generate 20,000 miles for one passenger. The other option is for passengers flying charter flights to connect with ANA international flights. Passengers that select this service will earn 10,000 miles.
The miles will be limited to one person on the chartered flight and will be given based on complete flight itinerary and not by individual sectors. Therefore, if there are multiple people on the jet, reward miles will still be limited to one person.
The perks offered by miles are an important part of the ANA experience. Adding miles to flights booked using ANA Business Jet is part of ANA's commitment to enhancing its award-winning customer service for all passengers.
Contact :ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp
