ANA : Receives New Boeing 787-10 for International Routes
04/04/2019 | 09:57pm EDT
•ANA announced that it has received its Boeing 787-10 equipped with comfortable new seats.
•Airline becomes the first Japanese carrier to use the new plane.
•787-10 will first serve Narita - Singapore route from April 26 and Narita - Bangkok route from July 1.
TOKYO, April 5, 2019 -All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, has announced that its new Boeing 787-10 arrived in Japan on March 31, 2019, from Boeing's manufacturing facility in Charleston, SC. Among a range of upgrades, the advanced aircraft features upgraded seats with enhanced comfort and functionality in both Premium Economy and Economy Class.
'The 787-10 is a cutting-edge plane and ANA is honored to be the first Japanese airline to fly the aircraft,' said Hideki Kunugi, Executive Vice President of ANA. 'ANA now has the distinction of being the only airline in Asia to operate all models (787-8, 787-9 and 787-10) of the 787 aircraft. The 787 fleet is known for its extremely low noise levels, excellent fuel efficiency and in-flight comfort, all of which support ANA's mission to push the standards of air travel by investing in the latest technology.'
The Boeing 787-10 is scheduled to begin flying on April 26, 2019, from Tokyo-Narita to Changi-Singapore before it begins service from Narita Airport to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 1, 2019. These routes aim to meet the high demand for flights connecting prominent locations in Asia and will allow Japan to serve as a convenient connecting point for flyers.
Along with its new, more comfortable seats, the aircraft's Premium Economy and Economy Class features a six-way adjustable headrest and the largest touchscreen personal seat monitor in its class. The seat monitors have been updated to include swipe-to-search ability and support for five additional languages - which brings the total to 11. The high capacity aircraft also offers the popular 'Full Flat' seats, in the Business Class cabin. Furthermore, the next-generation 'ANA Flight Path' map will be added to the flights, using 3D mapping to provide tourism guides and restaurant recommendations from Japan's largest travel review site, 4 travel.
ANA plans to acquire a total of three 787-10s by the end of fiscal year 2020 and gradually introduce them to its Southeast Asian routes as part of its commitment to bring top-of-the-line aircraft and technology to travelers.
Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp
About ANA
Following the 'Inspiration of Japan' high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as 'Airline of the Year' three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.
ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 80 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.
ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.
Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
For more information, please refer to the following link. https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/