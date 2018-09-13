Log in
ANA HOLDINGS INC
ANA : Returns to Osaka Kansai International Airport Terminal 1

09/13/2018 | 08:13am CEST

  • • ANA restarts its operation to/from Osaka Kansai International Airport Terminal 1.

  • • Resuming 40 domestic flights and 32 international flights from September 14 to 17.

TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2018 -All Nippon Airways (ANA) today announces that in addition to the already operating Kansai = Shanghai (Pu Dong) route, ANA will restart operating 40 domestic flights and 32 international flights from September 14 to 17. These flights will be flying to/from Osaka Kansai International Airport Terminal 1.

ANA has been operating non-scheduled flights to/from Itami, Kobe and Narita Airports since September 6. During the period of September 14 through 17, ANA will be operating a total of 24 non-scheduled domestic flights to/from Itami airport.

Since public transportation to Osaka Kansai International Airport is still limited, ANA recommends passengers to have ample time when heading towards the airport.

Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA
Following the 'Inspiration of Japan' high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as 'Airline of the Year' three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.
ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 85 international routes and 121 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.
ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.
Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
For more information, please refer to the following link.
https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:12:09 UTC
