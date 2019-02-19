ANA : Set to Expand In-flight Services on International Routes

TOKYO, Feb. 19, 2019 -All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-star airline for six consecutive years, will be undergoing a series of comprehensive enhancements designed to improve passenger comfort and satisfaction on all international routes.
'At ANA, we strive to bring the best of Japan to the world while providing top-tier service that goes beyond even the loftiest expectations,' said Yutaka Ito, Executive Vice President of ANA. 'We want to ensure that travelers, especially on long-haul flights arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to achieve their goals, whether they are traveling for business or pleasure. We will take whatever steps are necessary to keep ANA at the forefront of comfort and convenience for international travelers.'
Modernized In-flight Dining Experience
ANA will modernize in-flight dining by expanding options for passengers to select meals prior to departure. Until now, only ANA Mileage Club members traveling on Business Class were able to pre-order their meals, and their choices were limited to options from Japanese cuisine or international cuisine. Starting from March 1, all Business Class passengers will be able to select their meals on the ANA website up to 24 hours before departure. Travelers will be able to choose from several international cuisine options as well as a selection of Japanese cuisine*1.
On flights departing from Japan to North America (except Honolulu*2), Europe, Southeast Asia, and India, Business Class passengers will be able to pre-order the full range of available dishes from ANA's premium THE CONNOISSEURS collaboration meal program. These cuisines have been created in partnership with elite chefs from across the world and represent the height of in-air dining*1.
Also starting March 1, incorporating the opinions of THE CONNOISSEURS members, First Class and Business Class Japanese cuisine dishware will be upgraded in order for customers to enjoy a meal that is stimulating both visually and gastronomically.
Starting in April, passengers flying in Premium Economy and Economy Class on North America (except Honolulu*2) and Europe routes will also have access to expanded dining options, with a range of additional upgraded menu items being available at 2,500 yen (about USD23). Passengers can select premium menu options for their in-flight meals up to 24 hours prior to departure*1.
In-flight Luxury
In addition to expanded dining options, ANA will be offering upgraded sleepwear and amenities as part of its far-reaching plan to improve traveler convenience and comfort on international flights. Starting on March 1, First Class passengers will receive top-of-the-line feather comforters from Nishikawa Sangyo designed to boost breathability and heat retention. The new pillow features white duck down from Hungary that absorbs and releases moisture, maximizing comfort. Both the comforter and pillow covers are made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton. A new blanket and cardigan will also be available for First Class passengers.
Similarly, Business Class travelers will have access to high-quality feather comforters from Maruhachi Product as well as a dual-layer pillow with a 100 percent Egyptian cotton cover. Newly designed cardigans and pajamas will help ensure that all passengers are able to get a good night's rest while aboard.
Another benefit available to First Class and Business Class travelers beginning March 1, will be revamped amenity kits from Globe-Trotter aimed at bringing an extra touch of luxury to the flight experience. First Class kits will include The Ginza's Essence Empowering Set of cosmetic solutions while Business Class Kits offer selections from Kose's Sekkisei MYV. These high-end cosmetics will appeal to the growing number of passengers interested in sampling Japanese cosmetics. Kits will be available in several colors, and ANA will rotate them every 3-4 months. The kits will be included in First Class on all international routes and in Business Class on North America (except Honolulu*2), Europe and Oceania routes.
ANA will continue to innovate and expand its services to passengers as part of its never-ending bid to set the bar for service. The company will be debuting a series of measures over the coming year that are designed to improve the travel experience for all passengers.
About ANA
Following the 'Inspiration of Japan' high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as 'Airline of the Year' three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.
ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 80 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.
ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.
Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
