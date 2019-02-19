ANA : Set to Expand In-flight Services on International Routes

•Enhancements will bring new options to in-flight meals and amenities.

•ANA aims to solidify its global appeal in 2019 and beyond.

TOKYO, Feb. 19, 2019 -All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-star airline for six consecutive years, will be undergoing a series of comprehensive enhancements designed to improve passenger comfort and satisfaction on all international routes.

'At ANA, we strive to bring the best of Japan to the world while providing top-tier service that goes beyond even the loftiest expectations,' said Yutaka Ito, Executive Vice President of ANA. 'We want to ensure that travelers, especially on long-haul flights arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to achieve their goals, whether they are traveling for business or pleasure. We will take whatever steps are necessary to keep ANA at the forefront of comfort and convenience for international travelers.'

Modernized In-flight Dining Experience

ANA will modernize in-flight dining by expanding options for passengers to select meals prior to departure. Until now, only ANA Mileage Club members traveling on Business Class were able to pre-order their meals, and their choices were limited to options from Japanese cuisine or international cuisine. Starting from March 1, all Business Class passengers will be able to select their meals on the ANA website up to 24 hours before departure. Travelers will be able to choose from several international cuisine options as well as a selection of Japanese cuisine*1.

On flights departing from Japan to North America (except Honolulu*2), Europe, Southeast Asia, and India, Business Class passengers will be able to pre-order the full range of available dishes from ANA's premium THE CONNOISSEURS collaboration meal program. These cuisines have been created in partnership with elite chefs from across the world and represent the height of in-air dining*1.

Also starting March 1, incorporating the opinions of THE CONNOISSEURS members, First Class and Business Class Japanese cuisine dishware will be upgraded in order for customers to enjoy a meal that is stimulating both visually and gastronomically.

Starting in April, passengers flying in Premium Economy and Economy Class on North America (except Honolulu*2) and Europe routes will also have access to expanded dining options, with a range of additional upgraded menu items being available at 2,500 yen (about USD23). Passengers can select premium menu options for their in-flight meals up to 24 hours prior to departure*1.

In-flight Luxury

In addition to expanded dining options, ANA will be offering upgraded sleepwear and amenities as part of its far-reaching plan to improve traveler convenience and comfort on international flights. Starting on March 1, First Class passengers will receive top-of-the-line feather comforters from Nishikawa Sangyo designed to boost breathability and heat retention. The new pillow features white duck down from Hungary that absorbs and releases moisture, maximizing comfort. Both the comforter and pillow covers are made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton. A new blanket and cardigan will also be available for First Class passengers.

Similarly, Business Class travelers will have access to high-quality feather comforters from Maruhachi Product as well as a dual-layer pillow with a 100 percent Egyptian cotton cover. Newly designed cardigans and pajamas will help ensure that all passengers are able to get a good night's rest while aboard.

Another benefit available to First Class and Business Class travelers beginning March 1, will be revamped amenity kits from Globe-Trotter aimed at bringing an extra touch of luxury to the flight experience. First Class kits will include The Ginza's Essence Empowering Set of cosmetic solutions while Business Class Kits offer selections from Kose's Sekkisei MYV. These high-end cosmetics will appeal to the growing number of passengers interested in sampling Japanese cosmetics. Kits will be available in several colors, and ANA will rotate them every 3-4 months. The kits will be included in First Class on all international routes and in Business Class on North America (except Honolulu*2), Europe and Oceania routes.

ANA will continue to innovate and expand its services to passengers as part of its never-ending bid to set the bar for service. The company will be debuting a series of measures over the coming year that are designed to improve the travel experience for all passengers.

Further information about the in-flight service can be found on the following link.

Meal service (New contents will be released on Feb. 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m Japan Time)

https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/serviceinfo/inflight/guide/c/meal/pre-order/

Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp