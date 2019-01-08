ANA : Traffic Results - November 2018
01/08/2019 | 09:09pm EST
ANA Group Traffic Results
November - 2018
1. Traffic Results
(1) International Passenger
April May June July August September First Half
Total Number of passengers % Comparison on previous Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km (thousand) % Comparison on previous Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous
847,821
109.8 76.2
5,453,444
104.7
4,156,840
819,751
110.3 72.8
5,647,739
105.4
4,110,259
841,514
115.1 77.0
5,507,151
106.1
4,241,921
106.8
105.8
110.7
108.6
77.4
33,315,179
104.6
25,788,316
106.8
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Total
Annual Total
Number of passengers
831,050
806,131
1,637,181
6,810,176
% Comparison on previous
102.1
99.2
100.6
106.6
Passenger load factor (%)
75.3
77.5
76.4
77.2
Available seat km (thousand)
5,552,138
5,291,427
10,843,565
44,158,744
% Comparison on previous
102.1
98.9
100.5
103.6
Revenue passenger km (thousand)
4,180,084
4,100,156
8,280,239
34,068,556
% Comparison on previous
100.7
99.7
100.2
105.1
(2) International Passenger by Route
Number of passengers
% Comparison on previous year
Passenger load factor
(%)
Available seat km (thousand)
% Comparison on previous year
Revenue passenger km (thousand)
% Comparison on previous year
North America
168,346
95.3
75.8
1,943,670
94.4
1,473,431
94.9
Europe
75,661
108.7
82.2
871,858
102.3
716,450
108.7
Asia & Oceania
562,124
99.2
77.2
2,475,899
101.4
1,910,275
100.5
Total
806,131
99.2
77.5
5,291,427
98.9
4,100,156
99.7
(3) Domestic Passenger
April May June July August September First Half Total Number of passengers % Comparison on previous year Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km
(thousand) % Comparison on previous year Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous year
3,053,483
4,299,903
2,779,833
105.9 64.6
101.0
107.2
3,322,862
4,544,345
3,001,872
100.8 66.1
101.4
102.0
3,224,717
4,364,875
2,936,096
102.8 67.3
101.0
104.3
October November December
4,000,959
97.3 78.4
4,804,885
95.8
3,765,569
98.5
January February
3,238,279
4,189,269
2,988,767
March
92.5 71.3
93.3
93.2
Total Annual Total Number of passengers % Comparison on previous year Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km
(thousand) % Comparison on previous year Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous year
3,544,734
4,501,625
3,266,956
100.4
100.2
99.2 72.6
3,499,711
4,354,638
3,208,408
101.1 73.7
103.3
102.1
27,164,567
99.4 70.4
35,539,364
98.7
25,004,518
100.5
(4) Cargo
＜ International ＞
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half Total
Cargo volume
(tons)
72,462.5
69,370.9
73,376.3
75,142.4
67,642.5
67,931.8
425,926.4
% comparison on previous year
99.5
99.0
100.1
100.3
92.6
87.9
96.5
Mail volume (tons)
2,414.9
2,452.7
2,316.4
2,068.5
2,004.6
1,878.2
13,135.2
% comparison on previous year
103.0
103.9
91.6
85.3
93.2
75.1
91.8
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Total
Annual Total
Cargo volume
(tons)
67,746.0
65,769.6
133,515.6
559,441.9
% comparison on previous year
89.7
83.2
86.4
93.9
Mail volume (tons)
2,022.2
1,926.8
3,949.0
17,084.2
% comparison on previous year
82.7
66.9
74.2
87.0
＜ Domestic ＞
2. Other Data
(1) Operation Data (November 2018 ）
＜ International Passenger ＞
Flight Operation Rate （％）
On-time Departure Rate （％）
On-time Arrival Rate
（％）
ANA Group
Same month previous year
100.0
89.3 83.9
88.8 83.5
99.9
※ within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival
＜ Domestic Passenger ＞
Flight Operation Rate （％）
On-time Departure Rate （％）
On-time Arrival Rate
（％）
ANA Group
Same month previous year
99.7
92.8 89.6
91.4 86.3
99.5
※ within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival
(2) Network (December 2018 ）
＜ International ＞
Cities served Routes servedFlights/ Week
(3) Fleet (As of 27 December, 2018)
B777-300
B777-200
B787-8
29
21
36
B787-9
B767-300
B737-800
30
46
40
B737-700
B737-500
A320
7
10
13
A321
DHC8-400
Total
14
24
270
*Data of flights operated by ANA Group, excluding code-share flights and flights operated by Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air.
Income Statement Evolution
