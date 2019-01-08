ANA : Traffic Results - November 2018

ANA Group Traffic Results

November - 2018

1. Traffic Results （1）International Passenger （2）International Passenger by Route （3）Domestic Passenger （4）Cargo

2. Other Data （1）Operation Data （2）Network （3）Fleet

1. Traffic Results

(1) International Passenger

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half

TotalNumber of passengers % Comparison on previous Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km (thousand) % Comparison on previous Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous

847,821

109.8 76.2

5,453,444

104.7

4,156,840

819,751

110.3 72.8

5,647,739

105.4

4,110,259

841,514

115.1 77.0

5,507,151

106.1

4,241,921

106.8

105.8

110.7

5,172,995

108.6

77.4

33,315,179

104.6

25,788,316

106.8

October November December January February March Second Half Total Annual Total Number of passengers 831,050 806,131 1,637,181 6,810,176 % Comparison on previous 102.1 99.2 100.6 106.6 Passenger load factor (%) 75.3 77.5 76.4 77.2 Available seat km (thousand) 5,552,138 5,291,427 10,843,565 44,158,744 % Comparison on previous 102.1 98.9 100.5 103.6 Revenue passenger km (thousand) 4,180,084 4,100,156 8,280,239 34,068,556 % Comparison on previous 100.7 99.7 100.2 105.1 (2) International Passenger by Route

Number of passengers % Comparison on previous year Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km (thousand) % Comparison on previous year Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous year North America 168,346 95.3 75.8 1,943,670 94.4 1,473,431 94.9 Europe 75,661 108.7 82.2 871,858 102.3 716,450 108.7 Asia & Oceania 562,124 99.2 77.2 2,475,899 101.4 1,910,275 100.5 Total 806,131 99.2 77.5 5,291,427 98.9 4,100,156 99.7

(3) Domestic Passenger

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half TotalNumber of passengers % Comparison on previous year Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km

(thousand) % Comparison on previous year Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous year

3,053,483

4,299,903

2,779,833

105.9 64.6

101.0

107.2

3,322,862

4,544,345

3,001,872

100.8 66.1

101.4

102.0

3,224,717

4,364,875

2,936,096

102.8 67.3

101.0

104.3

OctoberNovember December

4,000,959

97.3 78.4

4,804,885

95.8

3,765,569

98.5

January February

3,238,279

4,189,269

2,988,767

March

92.5 71.3

93.3

93.2

Second Half

TotalAnnual TotalNumber of passengers % Comparison on previous year Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km

(thousand) % Comparison on previous year Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous year

3,544,734

4,501,625

3,266,956

100.4

100.2

99.2 72.6

3,499,711

4,354,638

3,208,408

101.1 73.7

103.3

102.1

27,164,567

99.4 70.4

35,539,364

98.7

25,004,518

100.5

(4) Cargo

＜International＞

April May June July August September First Half Total Cargo volume (tons) 72,462.5 69,370.9 73,376.3 75,142.4 67,642.5 67,931.8 425,926.4 % comparison on previous year 99.5 99.0 100.1 100.3 92.6 87.9 96.5 Mail volume (tons) 2,414.9 2,452.7 2,316.4 2,068.5 2,004.6 1,878.2 13,135.2 % comparison on previous year 103.0 103.9 91.6 85.3 93.2 75.1 91.8

October November December January February March Second Half Total Annual Total Cargo volume (tons) 67,746.0 65,769.6 133,515.6 559,441.9 % comparison on previous year 89.7 83.2 86.4 93.9 Mail volume (tons) 2,022.2 1,926.8 3,949.0 17,084.2 % comparison on previous year 82.7 66.9 74.2 87.0 ＜Domestic＞

2. Other Data

(1) Operation Data (November 2018）

＜International Passenger＞

Flight Operation Rate （％） On-time Departure Rate （％） On-time Arrival Rate （％） ANA Group Same month previous year 100.0 89.3 83.9 88.8 83.5 99.9

※within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival

＜Domestic Passenger＞

Flight Operation Rate （％） On-time Departure Rate （％） On-time Arrival Rate （％） ANA Group Same month previous year 99.7 92.8 89.6 91.4 86.3 99.5

※within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival

(2) Network (December 2018）

＜International＞

Cities served Routes servedFlights/ Week

(3) Fleet (As of 27 December, 2018)

B777-300 B777-200 B787-8 29 21 36 B787-9 B767-300 B737-800 30 46 40 B737-700 B737-500 A320 7 10 13 A321 DHC8-400 Total 14 24 270

*Data of flights operated by ANA Group, excluding code-share flights and flights operated by Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air.