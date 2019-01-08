Log in
ANA HOLDINGS INC (9202)
ANA : Traffic Results - November 2018

01/08/2019 | 09:09pm EST

ANA Group Traffic Results

November - 2018

  • 1. Traffic Results

    1International Passenger

    2International Passenger by Route

    3Domestic Passenger

    4Cargo

  • 2. Other Data

    1Operation Data

    2Network

    3Fleet

ANA Corporate Communications TEL +81-3-6735-1111 visit our website athttp://www.ana.co.jp/

1. Traffic Results

(1) International Passenger

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half

TotalNumber of passengers % Comparison on previous Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km (thousand) % Comparison on previous Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous

847,821

109.8 76.2

5,453,444

104.7

4,156,840

819,751

110.3 72.8

5,647,739

105.4

4,110,259

841,514

115.1 77.0

5,507,151

106.1

4,241,921

106.8

105.8

110.7

5,172,995

108.6

77.4

33,315,179

104.6

25,788,316

106.8

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Total

Annual Total

Number of passengers

831,050

806,131

1,637,181

6,810,176

% Comparison on previous

102.1

99.2

100.6

106.6

Passenger load factor (%)

75.3

77.5

76.4

77.2

Available seat km (thousand)

5,552,138

5,291,427

10,843,565

44,158,744

% Comparison on previous

102.1

98.9

100.5

103.6

Revenue passenger km (thousand)

4,180,084

4,100,156

8,280,239

34,068,556

% Comparison on previous

100.7

99.7

100.2

105.1

(2) International Passenger by Route

Number of passengers

% Comparison on previous year

Passenger load factor

(%)

Available seat km (thousand)

% Comparison on previous year

Revenue passenger km (thousand)

% Comparison on previous year

North America

168,346

95.3

75.8

1,943,670

94.4

1,473,431

94.9

Europe

75,661

108.7

82.2

871,858

102.3

716,450

108.7

Asia & Oceania

562,124

99.2

77.2

2,475,899

101.4

1,910,275

100.5

Total

806,131

99.2

77.5

5,291,427

98.9

4,100,156

99.7

(3) Domestic Passenger

AprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberFirst Half TotalNumber of passengers % Comparison on previous year Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km

(thousand) % Comparison on previous year Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous year

3,053,483

4,299,903

2,779,833

105.9 64.6

101.0

107.2

3,322,862

4,544,345

3,001,872

100.8 66.1

101.4

102.0

3,224,717

4,364,875

2,936,096

102.8 67.3

101.0

104.3

OctoberNovember December

4,000,959

97.3 78.4

4,804,885

95.8

3,765,569

98.5

January February

3,238,279

4,189,269

2,988,767

March

92.5 71.3

93.3

93.2

Second Half

TotalAnnual TotalNumber of passengers % Comparison on previous year Passenger load factor (%) Available seat km

(thousand) % Comparison on previous year Revenue passenger km (thousand) % Comparison on previous year

3,544,734

4,501,625

3,266,956

100.4

100.2

99.2 72.6

3,499,711

4,354,638

3,208,408

101.1 73.7

103.3

102.1

27,164,567

99.4 70.4

35,539,364

98.7

25,004,518

100.5

(4) Cargo

International

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half Total

Cargo volume

(tons)

72,462.5

69,370.9

73,376.3

75,142.4

67,642.5

67,931.8

425,926.4

% comparison on previous year

99.5

99.0

100.1

100.3

92.6

87.9

96.5

Mail volume (tons)

2,414.9

2,452.7

2,316.4

2,068.5

2,004.6

1,878.2

13,135.2

% comparison on previous year

103.0

103.9

91.6

85.3

93.2

75.1

91.8

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Total

Annual Total

Cargo volume

(tons)

67,746.0

65,769.6

133,515.6

559,441.9

% comparison on previous year

89.7

83.2

86.4

93.9

Mail volume (tons)

2,022.2

1,926.8

3,949.0

17,084.2

% comparison on previous year

82.7

66.9

74.2

87.0

Domestic

2. Other Data

(1) Operation Data (November 2018

International Passenger

Flight Operation Rate （％）

On-time Departure Rate （％）

On-time Arrival Rate

（％）

ANA Group

Same month previous year

100.0

89.3 83.9

88.8 83.5

99.9

within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival

Domestic Passenger

Flight Operation Rate （％）

On-time Departure Rate （％）

On-time Arrival Rate

（％）

ANA Group

Same month previous year

99.7

92.8 89.6

91.4 86.3

99.5

within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival

(2) Network (December 2018

International

Cities served Routes servedFlights/ Week

(3) Fleet (As of 27 December, 2018)

B777-300

B777-200

B787-8

29

21

36

B787-9

B767-300

B737-800

30

46

40

B737-700

B737-500

A320

7

10

13

A321

DHC8-400

Total

14

24

270

*Data of flights operated by ANA Group, excluding code-share flights and flights operated by Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air.

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 02:08:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 069 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 109 B
Debt 2019 470 B
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 12,27
P/E ratio 2020 11,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 1 377 B
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 503  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Ichiro Fukuzawa Manager-IR, Finance Planning & Finance Office
Shosuke Mori Independent Outside Director
Osamu Shinobe Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC1.22%12 646
DELTA AIR LINES-4.23%32 807
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 677
AIR CHINA LTD.1.83%15 162
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-3.46%15 129
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.92%13 817
