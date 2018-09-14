Log in
ANA HOLDINGS INC (9202)

ANA HOLDINGS INC (9202)
  News  
ANA : Travel Wellness Initiative to Help Passengers Recharge While In-Flight

09/14/2018

  • • ANA HD introduces new ANA Travel Wellness initiative to enhance in-flight atmosphere in cooperation with the research team led by Professor Ichiro Kawachi, Chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

  • • ANA HD to create jetlag resolving app.

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2018 -ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter ANA HD), the parent company of ANA, Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for six consecutive years, is introducing a new program to help travelers 'recharge' while in-flight. The program, ANA Travel Wellness, aims to create a more comfortable atmosphere for travelers in-flight.

'ANA HD realizes that many travelers fear long flights due to potential side effects such as jetlag, fatigue or lack of sleep,' said Yoshiaki Tsuda, Vice President, ANA Digital Design Lab. 'These negative notions deter some passengers from taking longer flights. To address these issues, ANA HD has been working to create the ANA Travel Wellness initiative. This idea was first expressed more than 10 years ago by Yoji Ohashi, Senior Advisor to the Board of ANA HD and former Chairman and CEO of ANA.'

Future steps of ANA Travel Wellness
Video can be viewed on https://youtu.be/SKDM40IONQw

ANA HD has been working with a research team led by Professor Ichiro Kawachi, Chair of the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health to review state-of-the-art evidence and investigate perceptions and determinants of jetlag among U.S. and Japanese passengers travelling in Business Class. ANA HD has also conducted various surveys about jetlag to gather additional information and plans to publish the results in academic journals.

To resolve the negative connotations that passengers have with flying, ANA HD will begin initiatives to help passengers be at their best physical and mental states during flights and potentially be in even better shape than they were before boarding the flight. The initiatives will first focus on athletes since they are often required to be in their best condition upon arrival.

The first initiative will create a mobile app to relieve the feeling of jetlag, which will be made in conjunction with NeuroSpace, a start-up company that creates measures to advance the quality of sleep. ANA HD and NeuroSpace are looking into the scientific cause of jetlag in order to help alleviate the symptoms or prevent them from occurring altogether. Test trials of the app will be conducted on certain ANA HD employees and passengers traveling internationally. ANA HD aims to officially start offering this service in April 2019.

Through multiple initiatives, including the jetlag relieving app, ANA HD's goal is to increase the affinity for air travel and challenge ourselves daily in an endeavor to capture latent customer needs.

Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA
Following the 'Inspiration of Japan' high quality of service, ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX. ANA is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation six years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as 'Airline of the Year' three times in the past 10 years - 2007, 2013 and 2018, becoming one of the few airlines winning this prestigious award for multiple times.
ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 85 international routes and 121 domestic routes. ANA offers a unique dual hub model which enables passengers to travel to Tokyo and connect through the two airports in the metropolitan Tokyo, NARITA and HANEDA, to various destinations throughout Japan, and also offers same day connections between various North American, Asian and Chinese cities.
ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.
Besides the full service and award winner carrier ANA, the ANA Group has two LCCs as consolidated subsidiaries, Vanilla Air Inc. and Peach Aviation Limited. The ANA Group carried 53.8 million passengers in FY2017, has approximately 39,000 employees and a fleet of 260 aircraft. ANA is a proud launch customer and the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
For more information, please refer to the following link.
https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

About Neurospace
Integrating cutting-edge technology from measuring sleep to providing personalized sleep solutions, NeuroSpace has been offering sleep-related services as a leading pioneer in the 'SleepTech' field. Along with collaborative researches to demonstrate our science-based technology, NeuroSpace has been providing a 'Sleep Skill Improvement Program' to more than 50 clients including major Japanese companies in various industry sectors.
For more information, please refer to the following link.
https://www.neurospace.jp/

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 02:12:07 UTC
