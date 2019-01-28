Japan's ANA considers order of Boeing jets

"We are in discussion with Boeing, but we have not made our final decision yet," an ANA representative told Reuters.

A deal would be the first sale in Japan for the newest version of Boeing's best-selling 737 family. Five years ago, ANA was also the first Japanese carrier to pick the competing A320neo from Europe's Airbus SE.

It would also come at a time when Japan is facing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to cut its trade surplus with the United States.

