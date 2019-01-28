Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ANA Holdings Inc    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC (9202)
  Report  
News 
News

Japan's ANA considers order of Boeing jets

01/28/2019 | 10:46pm EST
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ANA Holdings confirmed on Tuesday that it was considering an order of Boeing Co jets, after Reuters earlier reported that it was close to buying 30 of the new 737 MAX jets in a deal worth $3.5 billion.

"We are in discussion with Boeing, but we have not made our final decision yet," an ANA representative told Reuters.

A deal would be the first sale in Japan for the newest version of Boeing's best-selling 737 family. Five years ago, ANA was also the first Japanese carrier to pick the competing A320neo from Europe's Airbus SE.

It would also come at a time when Japan is facing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to cut its trade surplus with the United States.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The), ANA Holdings Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.13% 95.42 Real-time Quote.13.65%
ANA HOLDINGS INC -1.01% 3926 End-of-day quote.1.92%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.34% 362.97 Delayed Quote.12.55%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 068 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 109 B
Debt 2019 471 B
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,31
P/E ratio 2020 11,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 1 382 B
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 505  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Ichiro Fukuzawa Manager-IR, Finance Planning & Finance Office
Shosuke Mori Independent Outside Director
Osamu Shinobe Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC1.92%12 613
DELTA AIR LINES-4.43%32 697
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.49%22 925
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP2.27%16 520
AIR CHINA LTD.5.76%16 356
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.85%14 232
