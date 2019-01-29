Japan's ANA poised to order 18 Airbus A320neos - source

An announcement could be made later on Tuesday alongside the airline's quarterly financial results, the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that a separate Boeing deal was also expected.

The Airbus deal would be worth around $1.99 billion based on the European manufacturer's list prices.

An Airbus spokeswoman declined to comment.

Reuters earlier reported ANA was nearing a deal to purchase 30 Boeing Co 737 MAX jets worth $3.5 billion at list prices, according to two people familiar with the matter.

