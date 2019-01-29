Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  ANA Holdings Inc    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC (9202)
Japan's ANA poised to order 18 Airbus A320neos - source

01/29/2019 | 01:05am EST
An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc is set to order 18 Airbus SE A320neo jets, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

An announcement could be made later on Tuesday alongside the airline's quarterly financial results, the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that a separate Boeing deal was also expected.

The Airbus deal would be worth around $1.99 billion based on the European manufacturer's list prices.

An Airbus spokeswoman declined to comment.

Reuters earlier reported ANA was nearing a deal to purchase 30 Boeing Co 737 MAX jets worth $3.5 billion at list prices, according to two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The), ANA Holdings Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.13% 95.42 Real-time Quote.13.65%
ANA HOLDINGS INC -1.01% 3926 End-of-day quote.1.92%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.34% 362.97 Delayed Quote.12.93%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 068 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 109 B
Debt 2019 471 B
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 12,18
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 1 368 B
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Ichiro Fukuzawa Manager-IR, Finance Planning & Finance Office
Shosuke Mori Independent Outside Director
Osamu Shinobe Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC1.92%12 613
DELTA AIR LINES-4.43%32 697
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.04%22 925
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP0.81%16 520
AIR CHINA LTD.5.76%16 356
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.85%14 232
