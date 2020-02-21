Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anadarko Petroleum    APC

ANADARKO PETROLEUM

(APC)
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANADARKO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation - APC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 20, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Anadarko and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-apc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 20, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Anadarko and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2017, the Company announced it 1Q2017 financial results disclosing a $467 million impairment charge and a $435 million expense related to its Shenandoah oil field project, touted by the Company in prior periods, stating that it had “suspended further appraisal activities” due to testing results and the commodity-price environment and that the exploratory well costs could no longer be capitalized.

On this news, the price of Anadarko’s shares declined, injuring investors.

The case is Georgia Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, et al., 4:20-cv-00576.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANADARKO PETROLEUM
02/21ANADARKO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
02/21FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
02/19KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
PR
2019Anadarko shareholders go for the cash in $38 billion Occidental buyout
RE
2019ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Comple..
AQ
2019Western Midstream Names Ure as CEO
DJ
2019Occidental Completes Anadarko Deal
DJ
2019ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Occidental Completes Acquisition of Anadarko
BU
2019Insurance, economy, tariffs weigh on Berkshire Hathaway
RE
2019Insurance, economy, tariffs weigh on Berkshire Hathaway
RE
More news
Chart ANADARKO PETROLEUM
Duration : Period :
Anadarko Petroleum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANADARKO PETROLEUM65.99%0
CNOOC LIMITED-0.97%70 099
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.13%63 657
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.40%44 208
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.27%38 386
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.69%36 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group