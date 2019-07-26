|
Anadarko Petroleum : Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Results
HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced 2019 second‑quarter results, reporting a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.025 billion, or $2.09 per share (diluted). These results include certain items typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates. In total, these items increased the net loss by $1.274 billion, or $2.60 per share (diluted), on an after-tax basis,(1) which includes the Chevron merger termination fee and other merger transaction costs of $1.042 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $776 million for the quarter.
SECOND-QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Anadarko's second-quarter 2019 sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) totaled 68 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 744,000 BOE per day, which included 434,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).
Anadarko's U.S. onshore assets averaged sales volume of 484,000 BOE per day during the second quarter of 2019, which included 207,000 BOPD. Anadarko's Gulf of Mexico averaged 158,000 BOE per day in the quarter, which included 130,000 BOPD. Internationally, the company averaged 102,000 BOE per day during the second quarter, which included 97,000 BOPD.
On June 18, 2019, Anadarko and the co-venturers in Mozambique's Offshore Area 1 announced a Final Investment Decision (FID), officially confirming the Mozambique LNG project is advancing to the construction phase. The Anadarko-led Area 1 Mozambique LNG project will be Mozambique's first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88 million tonnes per annum to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum fields located entirely within Offshore Area 1.
FINANCIAL DATA
Eight pages of summary financial data follow, including current hedge positions and a reconciliation of "divestiture-adjusted" or "same-store" sales.
(1)
See the accompanying table for details of certain items affecting comparability.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2018, the company had 1.47 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Anadarko believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including Anadarko's ability to successfully plan, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure and LNG park in Mozambique. See "Risk Factors" in the company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. Anadarko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Below are reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, each as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.
Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain noncash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company's operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry.
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
Before
After
Per Share
millions except per-share amounts
Tax
Tax
(diluted)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
$
(1,025)
$
(2.09)
Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability
Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives (after noncontrolling interest)*
$
(227)
(175)
(0.36)
Gains (losses) on divestitures, net
6
5
0.01
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
(6)
(5)
(0.01)
Merger transaction costs
(1,042)
(1,042)
(2.12)
Exploration assets - impairments
(38)
(29)
(0.06)
Reorganization-related charges
(15)
(11)
(0.02)
Change in uncertain tax positions
(17)
(0.04)
Certain items affecting comparability
$
(1,322)
(1,274)
(2.60)
Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)
$
249
$
0.51
*
Includes $(232) million related to interest-rate derivatives (after noncontrolling interest) and $5 million related to commodity derivatives.
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
Before
After
Per Share
millions except per-share amounts
Tax
Tax
(diluted)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
$
29
$
0.05
Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability
Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*
$
(267)
(205)
(0.40)
Gains (losses) on divestitures, net
52
39
0.07
Impairments
Producing properties (after noncontrolling interest)
(45)
(35)
(0.07)
Exploration assets
(41)
(31)
(0.06)
Contingency accrual
(13)
(10)
(0.02)
Change in uncertain tax positions
(7)
(0.01)
Certain items affecting comparability
$
(314)
(249)
(0.49)
Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)
$
278
$
0.54
*
Includes $32 million related to interest-rate derivatives, $(298) million related to commodity derivatives, and $(1) million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) provides information useful in assessing the Company's operating and financial performance across periods.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
millions
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
$
(1,025)
$
29
$
(1,040)
$
150
Interest expense
249
237
502
465
Income tax expense (benefit)
209
125
375
251
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
1,161
1,003
2,242
1,993
Exploration expense*
90
94
139
262
(Gains) losses on divestitures, net
(6)
(52)
(1)
(28)
Impairments
—
128
—
147
Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives
255
267
571
240
Reorganization-related charges
15
—
33
—
Merger transaction costs
1,042
—
1,042
—
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) (Non-GAAP)
$
1,990
$
1,831
$
3,863
$
3,480
Total barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE)
68
58
132
116
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) per BOE
$
29.26
$
31.57
$
29.27
$
30.00
*
Includes reorganization-related charges of $1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt in the capitalization ratio is useful to investors in determining the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. In addition, management believes that presenting Anadarko's net debt excluding WES is useful because WES is a separate public company with its own capital structure.
June 30, 2019
Anadarko
Anadarko
WES*
excluding
millions
Consolidated
Consolidated
WES
Total debt (GAAP)
$
18,229
$
7,489
$
10,740
Less cash and cash equivalents
1,394
96
1,298
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
$
16,835
$
7,393
$
9,442
Anadarko
Anadarko
excluding
millions
Consolidated
WES
Net debt
$
16,835
$
9,442
Total equity
9,331
7,773
Adjusted capitalization
$
26,166
$
17,215
Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio
64
%
55
%
*
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is a publicly traded consolidated subsidiary of Anadarko.
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Cash Flow Information
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
millions
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
(945)
$
17
$
(849)
$
191
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
1,161
1,003
2,242
1,993
Deferred income taxes
(55)
(15)
(54)
27
Dry hole expense and impairments of unproved properties
41
43
41
149
Impairments
—
128
—
147
(Gains) losses on divestitures, net
(6)
(52)
(1)
(28)
Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net
254
437
569
473
Operating portion of net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments
1
(171)
2
(234)
Other
70
65
112
139
Changes in assets and liabilities
255
(230)
(157)
(202)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
$
776
$
1,225
$
1,905
$
2,655
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
$
(1,257)
$
(1,943)
$
(2,785)
$
(3,056)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
$
(149)
$
(319)
$
980
$
(1,826)
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Summary Financial Information
June 30,
June 30,
millions except per-share amounts
2019
2018
2019
2018
Consolidated Statements of Income
Revenues and Other
Oil sales
$
2,470
$
2,265
$
4,566
$
4,392
Natural-gas sales
205
203
525
450
Natural-gas liquids sales
216
318
456
610
Gathering, processing, and marketing sales
465
382
935
742
Gains (losses) on divestitures and other, net
86
123
178
142
Total
3,442
3,291
6,660
6,336
Costs and Expenses
Oil and gas operating
310
275
599
551
Oil and gas transportation
222
209
444
405
Exploration
90
94
139
262
Gathering, processing, and marketing
274
252
530
489
General and administrative
368
288
635
566
Merger transaction costs
1,042
—
1,042
—
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
1,161
1,003
2,242
1,993
Production, property, and other taxes
182
201
381
391
Impairments
—
128
—
147
Other operating expense
8
22
29
162
Total
3,657
2,472
6,041
4,966
Operating Income (Loss)
(215)
819
619
1,370
Other (Income) Expense
Interest expense
249
237
502
465
(Gains) losses on derivatives, net
254
436
567
471
Other (income) expense, net
18
4
24
(8)
Total
521
677
1,093
928
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(736)
142
(474)
442
Income tax expense (benefit)
209
125
375
251
Net Income (Loss)
(945)
17
(849)
191
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
80
(12)
191
41
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
(1,025)
$
29
$
(1,040)
$
150
Per Common Share
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—basic
$
(2.09)
$
0.05
$
(2.13)
$
0.28
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—diluted
$
(2.09)
$
0.05
$
(2.13)
$
0.28
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Basic
491
504
491
511
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Diluted
491
505
491
512
Exploration Expense
Dry hole expense
$
3
$
2
$
3
$
55
Impairments of unproved properties
38
41
38
94
Geological and geophysical, exploration overhead, and other expense
49
51
98
113
Total
$
90
$
94
$
139
$
262
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
millions
2019
2018
Condensed Balance Sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,394
$
1,295
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
1,779
2,026
Other current assets
298
474
Net properties and equipment
29,091
28,615
Other assets
2,953
2,336
Goodwill and other intangible assets
5,614
5,630
Total Assets
$
41,129
$
40,376
Short-term debt - Anadarko*
31
919
Short-term debt - WES
—
28
Other current liabilities
3,761
3,711
Long-term debt - Anadarko*
10,709
10,683
Long-term debt - WES
7,489
4,787
Deferred income taxes
2,555
2,437
Asset retirement obligations
2,879
2,847
Other long-term liabilities
4,374
4,021
Common stock
58
57
Paid-in capital
13,135
12,393
Retained earnings
(149)
1,245
Treasury stock
(4,892)
(4,864)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(379)
(335)
Total stockholders' equity
7,773
8,496
Noncontrolling interests
1,558
2,447
Total Equity
9,331
10,943
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
41,129
$
40,376
Capitalization
Total debt
$
18,229
$
16,417
Total equity
9,331
10,943
Total
$
27,560
$
27,360
Capitalization Ratios
Total debt
66
%
60
%
Total equity
34
%
40
%
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
(Unaudited)
Sales Volume and Prices
Average Daily Sales Volume
Sales Volume
Average Sales Price
Oil
Natural Gas
NGLs
Oil
Natural Gas
NGLs
Oil
Natural Gas
NGLs
MBbls/d
MMcf/d
MBbls/d
MMBbls
Bcf
MMBbls
Per Bbl
Per Mcf
Per Bbl
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
United States
337
1,167
110
32
106
9
$
60.60
$
1.93
$
19.96
Algeria
60
—
5
5
—
1
67.60
—
35.83
Other International
37
—
—
3
—
—
71.01
—
—
Total
434
1,167
115
40
106
10
$
62.45
$
1.93
$
20.63
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
United States
284
1,037
95
27
94
8
$
66.94
$
2.15
$
34.66
Algeria
52
—
5
5
—
1
74.73
—
39.34
Other International
28
—
—
2
—
—
71.76
—
—
Total
364
1,037
100
34
94
9
$
68.43
$
2.15
$
34.88
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
United States
335
1,159
108
61
210
19
$
57.90
$
2.50
$
21.71
Algeria
60
—
5
11
—
1
64.57
—
35.39
Other International
28
—
—
5
—
—
69.01
0.65
—
Total
423
1,159
113
77
210
20
$
59.58
$
2.50
$
22.33
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
United States
286
1,044
93
52
189
17
$
64.75
$
2.38
$
33.97
Algeria
54
—
5
10
—
1
70.93
—
40.06
Other International
28
—
—
5
—
—
69.70
—
—
Total
368
1,044
98
67
189
18
$
66.03
$
2.38
$
34.27
Average Daily Sales Volume
MBOE/d
Sales Volume
MMBOE
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
744
68
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
637
58
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
729
132
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
640
116
Sales Revenue and Commodity Derivatives
Sales
Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity
Derivatives
millions
Oil
Natural Gas
NGLs
Oil
Natural Gas
NGLs
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
United States
$
1,862
$
205
$
200
$
—
$
—
$
—
Algeria
372
—
16
—
—
—
Other International
236
—
—
—
—
—
Total
$
2,470
$
205
$
216
$
—
$
—
$
—
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
United States
$
1,726
$
203
$
301
$
(176)
$
6
$
—
Algeria
359
—
17
—
—
—
Other International
180
—
—
—
—
—
Total
$
2,265
$
203
$
318
$
(176)
$
6
$
—
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
United States
$
3,516
$
525
$
423
$
6
$
—
$
—
Algeria
705
—
33
—
—
—
Other International
345
—
—
—
—
—
Total
$
4,566
$
525
$
456
$
6
$
—
$
—
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
United States
$
3,349
$
450
$
575
$
(243)
$
5
$
—
Algeria
690
—
35
—
—
—
Other International
353
—
—
—
—
—
Total
$
4,392
$
450
$
610
$
(243)
$
5
$
—
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Commodity Hedge Positions
As of July 26, 2019
Weighted Average Price per barrel
Volume
(MBbls/d)
Floor Sold
Floor Purchased
Ceiling Sold
Oil
Three-Way Collars
2019
WTI
57
$
45.00
$
55.00
$
70.22
Brent
30
$
50.00
$
60.00
$
78.22
87
Interest-Rate Derivatives
As of July 26, 2019
Instrument
Notional Amt.
Reference Period
Mandatory
Termination Date
Rate Paid
Rate Received
Anadarko
Swap
$550 Million
September 2016 - 2046
September 2020
6.418%
3M LIBOR
Swap
$250 Million
September 2016 - 2046
September 2022
6.809%
3M LIBOR
Swap
$100 Million
September 2017 - 2047
September 2020
6.891%
3M LIBOR
Swap
$250 Million
September 2017 - 2047
September 2021
6.570%
3M LIBOR
Swap
$450 Million
September 2017 - 2047
September 2023
6.445%
3M LIBOR
WES
Swap
$375 Million
December 2019 - 2024
December 2019
2.662%
3M LIBOR
Swap
$375 Million
December 2019 - 2029
December 2019
2.802%
3M LIBOR
Swap
$375 Million
December 2019 - 2049
December 2019
2.885%
3M LIBOR
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Reconciliation of Same-Store Sales
Average Daily Sales Volume
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
Oil
MBbls/d
Natural Gas
MMcf/d
NGLs
MBbls/d
Total
MBOE/d
Oil
MBbls/d
Natural Gas
MMcf/d
NGLs
MBbls/d
Total
MBOE/d
U.S. Onshore
207
1,073
98
484
169
969
86
417
Gulf of Mexico
130
93
12
158
114
66
9
134
International
97
—
5
102
80
—
5
85
Same-Store Sales
434
1,166
115
744
363
1,035
100
636
Divestitures
—
1
—
—
1
2
—
1
Total
434
1,167
115
744
364
1,037
100
637
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Oil
MBbls/d
Natural Gas
MMcf/d
NGLs
MBbls/d
Total
MBOE/d
Oil
MBbls/d
Natural Gas
MMcf/d
NGLs
MBbls/d
Total
MBOE/d
U.S. Onshore
201
1,061
96
474
163
968
84
408
Gulf of Mexico
134
96
12
162
120
72
9
141
International
88
—
5
93
82
—
5
87
Same-Store Sales
423
1,157
113
729
365
1,040
98
636
Divestitures
—
2
—
—
3
4
—
4
Total
423
1,159
113
729
368
1,044
98
640
