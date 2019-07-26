Anadarko Petroleum : Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Results

HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced 2019 second‑quarter results, reporting a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.025 billion, or $2.09 per share (diluted). These results include certain items typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates. In total, these items increased the net loss by $1.274 billion, or $2.60 per share (diluted), on an after-tax basis,(1) which includes the Chevron merger termination fee and other merger transaction costs of $1.042 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $776 million for the quarter.

SECOND-QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Anadarko's second-quarter 2019 sales volume of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) totaled 68 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 744,000 BOE per day, which included 434,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).

Anadarko's U.S. onshore assets averaged sales volume of 484,000 BOE per day during the second quarter of 2019, which included 207,000 BOPD. Anadarko's Gulf of Mexico averaged 158,000 BOE per day in the quarter, which included 130,000 BOPD. Internationally, the company averaged 102,000 BOE per day during the second quarter, which included 97,000 BOPD.

On June 18, 2019, Anadarko and the co-venturers in Mozambique's Offshore Area 1 announced a Final Investment Decision (FID), officially confirming the Mozambique LNG project is advancing to the construction phase. The Anadarko-led Area 1 Mozambique LNG project will be Mozambique's first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88 million tonnes per annum to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum fields located entirely within Offshore Area 1.

FINANCIAL DATA

Eight pages of summary financial data follow, including current hedge positions and a reconciliation of "divestiture-adjusted" or "same-store" sales.

(1) See the accompanying table for details of certain items affecting comparability.

Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20141103/156201LOGO

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2018, the company had 1.47 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Anadarko believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including Anadarko's ability to successfully plan, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure and LNG park in Mozambique. See "Risk Factors" in the company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. Anadarko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Anadarko Contacts

INVESTORS :

Mike Pearl, mike.pearl@anadarko.com , 832.636.3271

Kyle Deakins, kyle.deakins@anadarko.com , 832.636.2354

Jon VandenBrand, jon.vandenbrand@anadarko.com , 832.636.1007

MEDIA :

John Christiansen, john.christiansen@anadarko.com , 832.636.8736

Stephanie Moreland, stephanie.moreland@anadarko.com , 832.636.2912

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below are reconciliations of certain GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, each as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures.

Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain noncash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company's performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company's operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry.





Quarter Ended June 30, 2019



Before

After

Per Share millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)





$ (1,025)



$ (2.09)

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability











Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives (after noncontrolling interest)*

$ (227)



(175)



(0.36)

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

6



5



0.01

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(6)



(5)



(0.01)

Merger transaction costs

(1,042)



(1,042)



(2.12)

Exploration assets - impairments

(38)



(29)



(0.06)

Reorganization-related charges

(15)



(11)



(0.02)

Change in uncertain tax positions





(17)



(0.04)

Certain items affecting comparability

$ (1,322)



(1,274)



(2.60)

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)





$ 249



$ 0.51





* Includes $(232) million related to interest-rate derivatives (after noncontrolling interest) and $5 million related to commodity derivatives.





Quarter Ended June 30, 2018



Before

After

Per Share millions except per-share amounts

Tax

Tax

(diluted) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)





$ 29



$ 0.05

Adjustments for certain items affecting comparability











Total gains (losses) on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives*

$ (267)



(205)



(0.40)

Gains (losses) on divestitures, net

52



39



0.07

Impairments











Producing properties (after noncontrolling interest)

(45)



(35)



(0.07)

Exploration assets

(41)



(31)



(0.06)

Contingency accrual

(13)



(10)



(0.02)

Change in uncertain tax positions





(7)



(0.01)

Certain items affecting comparability

$ (314)



(249)



(0.49)

Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)





$ 278



$ 0.54





* Includes $32 million related to interest-rate derivatives, $(298) million related to commodity derivatives, and $(1) million related to gathering, processing, and marketing sales.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) provides information useful in assessing the Company's operating and financial performance across periods.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, millions 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (1,025)



$ 29



$ (1,040)



$ 150

Interest expense 249



237



502



465

Income tax expense (benefit) 209



125



375



251

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 1,161



1,003



2,242



1,993

Exploration expense* 90



94



139



262

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net (6)



(52)



(1)



(28)

Impairments —



128



—



147

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net, less net cash from settlement of commodity derivatives 255



267



571



240

Reorganization-related charges 15



—



33



—

Merger transaction costs 1,042



—



1,042



—

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) (Non-GAAP) $ 1,990



$ 1,831



$ 3,863



$ 3,480

Total barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) 68



58



132



116

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAX (Margin) per BOE $ 29.26



$ 31.57



$ 29.27



$ 30.00





* Includes reorganization-related charges of $1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt in the capitalization ratio is useful to investors in determining the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. In addition, management believes that presenting Anadarko's net debt excluding WES is useful because WES is a separate public company with its own capital structure.







June 30, 2019













Anadarko





Anadarko

WES*

excluding millions



Consolidated

Consolidated

WES Total debt (GAAP)



$ 18,229



$ 7,489



$ 10,740

Less cash and cash equivalents



1,394



96



1,298

Net debt (Non-GAAP)



$ 16,835



$ 7,393



$ 9,442































Anadarko









Anadarko

excluding millions







Consolidated

WES Net debt







$ 16,835



$ 9,442

Total equity







9,331



7,773

Adjusted capitalization







$ 26,166



$ 17,215

























Net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio









64 %



55 %





* Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is a publicly traded consolidated subsidiary of Anadarko.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Cash Flow Information (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, millions 2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Net income (loss) $ (945)



$ 17



$ (849)



$ 191

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 1,161



1,003



2,242



1,993

Deferred income taxes (55)



(15)



(54)



27

Dry hole expense and impairments of unproved properties 41



43



41



149

Impairments —



128



—



147

(Gains) losses on divestitures, net (6)



(52)



(1)



(28)

Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net 254



437



569



473

Operating portion of net cash received (paid) in settlement of derivative instruments 1



(171)



2



(234)

Other 70



65



112



139

Changes in assets and liabilities 255



(230)



(157)



(202)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $ 776



$ 1,225



$ 1,905



$ 2,655

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities $ (1,257)



$ (1,943)



$ (2,785)



$ (3,056)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ (149)



$ (319)



$ 980



$ (1,826)



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Summary Financial Information June 30,

June 30, millions except per-share amounts 2019

2018

2019

2018 Consolidated Statements of Income













Revenues and Other













Oil sales $ 2,470



$ 2,265



$ 4,566



$ 4,392

Natural-gas sales 205



203



525



450

Natural-gas liquids sales 216



318



456



610

Gathering, processing, and marketing sales 465



382



935



742

Gains (losses) on divestitures and other, net 86



123



178



142

Total 3,442



3,291



6,660



6,336

Costs and Expenses













Oil and gas operating 310



275



599



551

Oil and gas transportation 222



209



444



405

Exploration 90



94



139



262

Gathering, processing, and marketing 274



252



530



489

General and administrative 368



288



635



566

Merger transaction costs 1,042



—



1,042



—

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 1,161



1,003



2,242



1,993

Production, property, and other taxes 182



201



381



391

Impairments —



128



—



147

Other operating expense 8



22



29



162

Total 3,657



2,472



6,041



4,966

Operating Income (Loss) (215)



819



619



1,370

Other (Income) Expense













Interest expense 249



237



502



465

(Gains) losses on derivatives, net 254



436



567



471

Other (income) expense, net 18



4



24



(8)

Total 521



677



1,093



928

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (736)



142



(474)



442

Income tax expense (benefit) 209



125



375



251

Net Income (Loss) (945)



17



(849)



191

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 80



(12)



191



41

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (1,025)



$ 29



$ (1,040)



$ 150

Per Common Share













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—basic $ (2.09)



$ 0.05



$ (2.13)



$ 0.28

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ (2.09)



$ 0.05



$ (2.13)



$ 0.28

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Basic 491



504



491



511

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding—Diluted 491



505



491



512

















Exploration Expense













Dry hole expense $ 3



$ 2



$ 3



$ 55

Impairments of unproved properties 38



41



38



94

Geological and geophysical, exploration overhead, and other expense 49



51



98



113

Total $ 90



$ 94



$ 139



$ 262



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31, millions 2019

2018 Condensed Balance Sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,394



$ 1,295

Accounts receivable, net of allowance 1,779



2,026

Other current assets 298



474

Net properties and equipment 29,091



28,615

Other assets 2,953



2,336

Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,614



5,630

Total Assets $ 41,129



$ 40,376

Short-term debt - Anadarko* 31



919

Short-term debt - WES —



28

Other current liabilities 3,761



3,711

Long-term debt - Anadarko* 10,709



10,683

Long-term debt - WES 7,489



4,787

Deferred income taxes 2,555



2,437

Asset retirement obligations 2,879



2,847

Other long-term liabilities 4,374



4,021

Common stock 58



57

Paid-in capital 13,135



12,393

Retained earnings (149)



1,245

Treasury stock (4,892)



(4,864)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (379)



(335)

Total stockholders' equity 7,773



8,496

Noncontrolling interests 1,558



2,447

Total Equity 9,331



10,943

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 41,129



$ 40,376

Capitalization





Total debt $ 18,229



$ 16,417

Total equity 9,331



10,943

Total $ 27,560



$ 27,360

















Capitalization Ratios









Total debt

66 %



60 % Total equity

34 %



40 %



* Excludes WES

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Unaudited)

Sales Volume and Prices



































Average Daily Sales Volume

Sales Volume

Average Sales Price

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs

MBbls/d

MMcf/d

MBbls/d

MMBbls

Bcf

MMBbls

Per Bbl

Per Mcf

Per Bbl Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

































United States 337



1,167



110



32



106



9



$ 60.60



$ 1.93



$ 19.96

Algeria 60



—



5



5



—



1



67.60



—



35.83

Other International 37



—



—



3



—



—



71.01



—



—

Total 434



1,167



115



40



106



10



$ 62.45



$ 1.93



$ 20.63





































Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

































United States 284



1,037



95



27



94



8



$ 66.94



$ 2.15



$ 34.66

Algeria 52



—



5



5



—



1



74.73



—



39.34

Other International 28



—



—



2



—



—



71.76



—



—

Total 364



1,037



100



34



94



9



$ 68.43



$ 2.15



$ 34.88





































Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

































United States 335



1,159



108



61



210



19



$ 57.90



$ 2.50



$ 21.71

Algeria 60



—



5



11



—



1



64.57



—



35.39

Other International 28



—



—



5



—



—



69.01



0.65



—

Total 423



1,159



113



77



210



20



$ 59.58



$ 2.50



$ 22.33





































Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

































United States 286



1,044



93



52



189



17



$ 64.75



$ 2.38



$ 33.97

Algeria 54



—



5



10



—



1



70.93



—



40.06

Other International 28



—



—



5



—



—



69.70



—



—

Total 368



1,044



98



67



189



18



$ 66.03



$ 2.38



$ 34.27











































































Average Daily Sales Volume MBOE/d

Sales Volume MMBOE























































Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 744

68



















Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 637

58























































Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 729

132



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 640

116

























































Sales Revenue and Commodity Derivatives















Sales



Net Cash Received (Paid) from Settlement of Commodity

Derivatives millions Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs



Oil

Natural Gas

NGLs Quarter Ended June 30, 2019























United States $ 1,862



$ 205



$ 200





$ —



$ —



$ —

Algeria 372



—



16





—



—



—

Other International 236



—



—





—



—



—

Total $ 2,470



$ 205



$ 216





$ —



$ —



$ —



























Quarter Ended June 30, 2018























United States $ 1,726



$ 203



$ 301





$ (176)



$ 6



$ —

Algeria 359



—



17





—



—



—

Other International 180



—



—





—



—



—

Total $ 2,265



$ 203



$ 318





$ (176)



$ 6



$ —



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



















United States $ 3,516



$ 525



$ 423





$ 6



$ —



$ —

Algeria 705



—



33





—



—



—

Other International 345



—



—





—



—



—

Total $ 4,566



$ 525



$ 456





$ 6



$ —



$ —



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2018



















United States $ 3,349



$ 450



$ 575





$ (243)



$ 5



$ —

Algeria 690



—



35





—



—



—

Other International 353



—



—





—



—



—

Total $ 4,392



$ 450



$ 610





$ (243)



$ 5



$ —



Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Commodity Hedge Positions As of July 26, 2019





























Weighted Average Price per barrel





Volume (MBbls/d)

Floor Sold

Floor Purchased

Ceiling Sold Oil

















Three-Way Collars















2019

















WTI

57 $ 45.00 $ 55.00 $ 70.22

Brent

30 $ 50.00 $ 60.00 $ 78.22





87

























Interest-Rate Derivatives As of July 26, 2019











Instrument Notional Amt. Reference Period Mandatory Termination Date Rate Paid Rate Received Anadarko









Swap $550 Million September 2016 - 2046 September 2020 6.418% 3M LIBOR Swap $250 Million September 2016 - 2046 September 2022 6.809% 3M LIBOR Swap $100 Million September 2017 - 2047 September 2020 6.891% 3M LIBOR Swap $250 Million September 2017 - 2047 September 2021 6.570% 3M LIBOR Swap $450 Million September 2017 - 2047 September 2023 6.445% 3M LIBOR WES









Swap $375 Million December 2019 - 2024 December 2019 2.662% 3M LIBOR Swap $375 Million December 2019 - 2029 December 2019 2.802% 3M LIBOR Swap $375 Million December 2019 - 2049 December 2019 2.885% 3M LIBOR

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Reconciliation of Same-Store Sales

Average Daily Sales Volume

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Oil MBbls/d

Natural Gas MMcf/d

NGLs MBbls/d

Total MBOE/d

Oil MBbls/d

Natural Gas MMcf/d

NGLs MBbls/d

Total MBOE/d U.S. Onshore 207



1,073



98



484



169



969



86



417

Gulf of Mexico 130



93



12



158



114



66



9



134

International 97



—



5



102



80



—



5



85

Same-Store Sales 434



1,166



115



744



363



1,035



100



636

Divestitures —



1



—



—



1



2



—



1

Total 434



1,167



115



744



364



1,037



100



637











Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Oil

MBbls/d

Natural Gas

MMcf/d

NGLs

MBbls/d

Total

MBOE/d

Oil

MBbls/d

Natural Gas

MMcf/d

NGLs

MBbls/d

Total

MBOE/d U.S. Onshore 201



1,061



96



474



163



968



84



408

Gulf of Mexico 134



96



12



162



120



72



9



141

International 88



—



5



93



82



—



5



87

Same-Store Sales 423



1,157



113



729



365



1,040



98



636

Divestitures —



2



—



—



3



4



—



4

Total 423



1,159



113



729



368



1,044



98



640



































SOURCE Anadarko Petroleum Corporation