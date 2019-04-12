Log in
ANADARKO PETROLEUM    APC

ANADARKO PETROLEUM

(APC)
Most popular
Anadarko Petroleum Jumps Over 32%, On Track for Record Percent Increase, After Chevron Deal -- Data Talk

0
04/12/2019 | 11:18am EDT

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) is currently at $61.89, up $15.09 or 32.24%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 22, 2018, when it closed at $63.93

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 8, 1986)

-- Chevron Corp. has agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum in a $33 billion deal

-- Currently up five of the past seven days

-- Up 36.08% month-to-date

-- Up 41.17% year-to-date

-- Down 45.08% from its all-time closing high of $112.69 on Aug. 29, 2014

-- Down 1.81% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2018), when it closed at $63.03

-- Up 35.11% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 8, 1986)

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:52:10 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 32.55% 62.04 Delayed Quote.6.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.74% 26335.81 Delayed Quote.12.13%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 7602.15548 Delayed Quote.20.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.13% 7957.100435 Delayed Quote.20.03%
S&P 500 0.41% 2899.92 Delayed Quote.15.21%
WTI 0.77% 64.13 Delayed Quote.41.32%
Latest news on ANADARKO PETROLEUM
11:28aChevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
RE
11:24aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise On Healthy Bank Earnings As Dow Benefits From Di..
DJ
11:18aAnadarko Petroleum Jumps Over 32%, On Track for Record Percent Increase, Afte..
DJ
10:44aCHEVRON : to acquire Anadarko in shale, LNG drive
AQ
09:43aChevron Swoops for Anadarko
DJ
09:34aChevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal --3rd up..
DJ
07:24aChevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal --2nd Up..
DJ
07:05aChevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal --Update
DJ
06:47aChevron vaults into new league on $33B Anadarko acquisition
AQ
06:45aChevron Paying 39% Premium in Anadarko Deal
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 113 M
EBIT 2019 2 839 M
Net income 2019 740 M
Debt 2019 15 038 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 25,55
P/E ratio 2020 17,14
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 23 491 M
Chart ANADARKO PETROLEUM
Duration : Period :
Anadarko Petroleum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANADARKO PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 66,5 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Gwin President
Benjamin Matthew Fink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mario M. Coll Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
H. Paulett Eberhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANADARKO PETROLEUM6.75%23 491
CNOOC LTD19.90%83 018
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.41%75 114
EOG RESOURCES INC.13.21%57 269
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.45%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD19.98%35 534
