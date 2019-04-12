Anadarko Petroleum Jumps Over 32%, On Track for Record Percent Increase, After Chevron Deal -- Data Talk

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) is currently at $61.89, up $15.09 or 32.24%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 22, 2018, when it closed at $63.93

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 8, 1986)

-- Chevron Corp. has agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum in a $33 billion deal

-- Currently up five of the past seven days

-- Up 36.08% month-to-date

-- Up 41.17% year-to-date

-- Down 45.08% from its all-time closing high of $112.69 on Aug. 29, 2014

-- Down 1.81% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2018), when it closed at $63.03

-- Up 35.11% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 8, 1986)

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:52:10 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet