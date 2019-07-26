Anadarko Posts a More Than $1 Billion Loss, Cites Chevron Merger Termination Fee

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) swung to a loss of more than $1 billion in the latest quarter as the oil and gas company paid out a fee in connection with turning down a proposed merger with Chevron Corp.

The Houston-based company on Friday posted a second-quarter net loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.09 a share, compared with a profit of $29 million, or 5 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding deal-termination costs and other items, Anadarko said it posted a profit of 51 cents a share, higher than the 49 cents a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Revenue rose 4.6% to $3.44 billion, above the consensus forecast of $3.16 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. struck a $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko in May, topping Chevron's offer in a bidding war. In winning the contest for Anadarko, Occidental landed assets in the heart of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, the country's most active drilling region.

