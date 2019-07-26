Log in
Anadarko Petroleum    APC

ANADARKO PETROLEUM

(APC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anadarko Posts a More Than $1 Billion Loss, Cites Chevron Merger Termination Fee

0
07/26/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) swung to a loss of more than $1 billion in the latest quarter as the oil and gas company paid out a fee in connection with turning down a proposed merger with Chevron Corp.

The Houston-based company on Friday posted a second-quarter net loss of $1.03 billion, or $2.09 a share, compared with a profit of $29 million, or 5 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding deal-termination costs and other items, Anadarko said it posted a profit of 51 cents a share, higher than the 49 cents a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Revenue rose 4.6% to $3.44 billion, above the consensus forecast of $3.16 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. struck a $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko in May, topping Chevron's offer in a bidding war. In winning the contest for Anadarko, Occidental landed assets in the heart of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, the country's most active drilling region.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.20% 73.62 Delayed Quote.67.97%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.52% 123.72 Delayed Quote.16.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 63.29 Delayed Quote.16.90%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.88% 51.59 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
WTI 0.16% 56.16 Delayed Quote.23.52%
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 339 M
EBIT 2019 3 138 M
Net income 2019 779 M
Debt 2019 15 452 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 43,4x
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,93x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
Capitalization 36 911 M
Chart ANADARKO PETROLEUM
Duration : Period :
Anadarko Petroleum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANADARKO PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 71,60  $
Last Close Price 73,62  $
Spread / Highest target 7,31%
Spread / Average Target -2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Gwin President
Benjamin Matthew Fink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mario M. Coll Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
H. Paulett Eberhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.97%36 911
CNOOC LTD8.55%75 761
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.31%66 726
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.00%49 600
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.20%38 271
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD2.98%29 835
