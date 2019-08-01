Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anadarko Petroleum    APC

ANADARKO PETROLEUM

(APC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 02:16pm EDT
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is seen in The Woodlands

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to quickly complete its $38 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum after the latter's Aug. 8 shareholder vote, the company said on Thursday.

The earlier-than-expected closing will give the company a head start to evaluate assets that it plans to sell to pay off debt supporting the acquisition, Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on a conference call following release of the company's second-quarter results.

Occidental is battling activist investor Carl Icahn, who opposed the deal and launched a proxy fight to remove and replace four Occidental directors over what he called the "misguided" acquisition. That contest is expected to drag on into the fall.

Anadarko shareholders are expected next week to approve a deal that provides a 57% premium to its share price the day before it disclosed acquisition talks.

Hollub said the company would not make a decision on the fate of Anadarko's stake in Western Midstream Partners until after the closing. She has pledged to raise between $10 billion and $15 billion by the end of 2021 from asset sales to help pay for the deal.

"We've got a lot of incoming calls about various things," the CEO said of rivals' interest in Anadarko assets. She declined to say what properties would be offered.

It has struck an agreement with Total to acquire Anadarko's Africa assets for $10 billion.

Occidental this week hedged about 40% of its combined oil production into 2020 to assure shareholders it could make its dividend payments while paying off increased debt from the deal, finance chief Cedric Burgher said.

"The hedges will strengthen our cash flow from operations and provide assurance our dividend is safe," he said.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Bill Berkrot)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.60% 74.08 Delayed Quote.68.89%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.79% 52.42 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
TOTAL -1.03% 46.55 Real-time Quote.1.85%
WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP -1.54% 26.585 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANADARKO PETROLEUM
02:16pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
07/31Occidental Petroleum's second-quarter earnings dip on deal costs, chemicals
RE
07/30ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/30Texas shale pioneers struggle to appease investors
RE
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/29Anadarko Petroleum sheds new light on Occidental finances ahead of vote
RE
07/29ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 323 M
EBIT 2019 2 781 M
Net income 2019 743 M
Debt 2019 17 359 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 46,3x
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,80x
EV / Sales2020 3,80x
Capitalization 37 011 M
Chart ANADARKO PETROLEUM
Duration : Period :
Anadarko Petroleum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANADARKO PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 71,60  $
Last Close Price 73,66  $
Spread / Highest target 7,25%
Spread / Average Target -2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Gwin President
Benjamin Matthew Fink Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mario M. Coll Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
H. Paulett Eberhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANADARKO PETROLEUM68.89%37 011
CNOOC LTD6.41%73 810
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.24%65 587
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.56%49 821
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.52%38 435
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-1.58%30 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group