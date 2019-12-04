Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi : Regarding the land sale in Merter

ANADOLU EFES BİRACILIK VE MALT SAN. A.Ş.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE LAND

SALE in MERTER

December 04, 2019 -As per our previous announcement on May 14, 2018, for the evaluation of company assets, the company management was authorized to conduct the necessary transactions related to the sale of the 120.657 sqm. property registered in Bahcelievler province, Osmaniye quarter in Istanbul with assigned parcel numbers of 23 and 24 in section 222. The said transactions have been finalized on December 04, 2019 with a sales value of TL 270,000,000.

