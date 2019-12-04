Log in
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi : Regarding the land sale in Merter

0
12/04/2019 | 03:40pm EST

ANADOLU EFES BİRACILIK VE MALT SAN. A.Ş.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE LAND

SALE in MERTER

December 04, 2019 -As per our previous announcement on May 14, 2018, for the evaluation of company assets, the company management was authorized to conduct the necessary transactions related to the sale of the 120.657 sqm. property registered in Bahcelievler province, Osmaniye quarter in Istanbul with assigned parcel numbers of 23 and 24 in section 222. The said transactions have been finalized on December 04, 2019 with a sales value of TL 270,000,000.

We hereby declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on Material Events, that they fully reflect the information we have acquired, that the information complies with our books, records and documents, that we have made our best effort to fully and accurately obtain all information regarding the matter and that we are responsible for this disclosure made hereby.

This is an English translation of the original official public disclosure made by Anadolu Efes in Turkish through the Public Disclosure Platform (www.kap.org.tr), for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the original Turkish disclosure, the original Turkish disclosure shall prevail. Anadolu Efes makes no warranties or representations about the accuracy or completeness of the English translation and assumes no liability for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies that may arise from use of this translation.

For further information regarding Anadolu Efes, please visit our website at http://www.anadoluefes.com/ or you may contact;

Mrs. Çiçek Uşaklıgil Özgüneş

Mrs. Aslı Kılıç Demirel

(Investor Relations and Treasury Director)

(Investor Relations Manager)

Tel: 90 216 586 80 37

Tel:90 216 586 80 72

Facsimile:90 216 389 58 63

Facsimile:90 216 389 58 63

E-mail:cicek.usakligil@anadoluefes.com

E-mail:asli.kilic@anadoluefes.com

Disclaimer

Anadolu Efes Biracilik Ve Malt Sanayii AS published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 20:39:03 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 23 273 M
EBIT 2019 2 187 M
Net income 2019 916 M
Debt 2019 4 421 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 12 754 M
