Analog Devices : BYD Selects Analog Devices' Audio Bus and Processor Technologies to Improve Vehicle Energy Efficiency and Enhance Infotainment Experience

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that BYD Co., Ltd, a Chinese automotive manufacturer, has selected ADI’s Automotive Audio Bus (A2B®)and SHARC® digital signal processor (DSP) to build more energy efficient and eco-friendly vehicle platforms while enhancing the immersive audio entertainment experience for drivers.

ADI's audio bus and DSP technologies will further enhance the performance of BYD’s automotive cabin infotainment systems, providing a better driver experience, reducing the complexity and cost of design, and improving fuel/battery efficiency, which is consistent with BYD's philosophy of "technological innovations for a better life."

“BYD is a highly respected and innovative automotive manufacturer,” said Mark Gill, vice president, Automotive at Analog Devices. “BYD’s use of ADI’s A2B and SHARC processor technologies will enable this automotive leader to offer greater energy efficiency and superior audio sound quality to its customers.”

Reducing the weight, cost, and design complexity of vehicles is a major challenge faced by automotive manufacturers today. BYD has adopted ADI’s A2B technology due to its ability to distribute audio and control data together with clock and power over a single, unshielded twisted-pair wire – reducing cabling weight by up to 75 percent, which improves automotive fuel efficiency and reduces total system costs. BYD also selected Analog Devices’ SHARC processor to achieve more cost-effective audio systems with enhanced sound quality.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

About BYD

BYD is a high-tech company devoted to technological innovations for a better life. BYD has played a significant role in industries related to electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions.

