Analog Devices : BYD Selects Analog Devices' Audio Bus and Processor Technologies to Improve Vehicle Energy Efficiency and Enhance Infotainment Experience

Analog
Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that BYD
Co., Ltd, a Chinese automotive manufacturer, has selected ADI’s
Automotive Audio Bus (A2B®)and SHARC®
digital signal processor (DSP) to build more energy efficient and
eco-friendly vehicle platforms while enhancing the immersive audio
entertainment experience for drivers.
ADI's audio bus and DSP technologies will further enhance the
performance of BYD’s automotive cabin infotainment systems, providing a
better driver experience, reducing the complexity and cost of design,
and improving fuel/battery efficiency, which is consistent with BYD's
philosophy of "technological innovations for a better life."
“BYD is a highly respected and innovative automotive manufacturer,” said
Mark Gill, vice president, Automotive at Analog Devices. “BYD’s use of
ADI’s A2B and SHARC processor technologies will enable this
automotive leader to offer greater energy efficiency and superior audio
sound quality to its customers.”
Reducing the weight, cost, and design complexity of vehicles is a major
challenge faced by automotive manufacturers today. BYD has adopted ADI’s
A2B technology due to its ability to distribute audio and
control data together with clock and power over a single, unshielded
twisted-pair wire – reducing cabling weight by up to 75 percent, which
improves automotive fuel efficiency and reduces total system costs. BYD
also selected Analog Devices’ SHARC processor to achieve more
cost-effective audio systems with enhanced sound quality.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology
company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We
enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently
bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that
sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.
About BYD
BYD is a high-tech company devoted to technological innovations for a
better life. BYD has played a significant role in industries related to
electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit. From energy
generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to
providing zero-emission energy solutions.
