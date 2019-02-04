Log in
ANALOG DEVICES (ADI)
Analog Devices : BYD Selects Analog Devices' Audio Bus and Processor Technologies to Improve Vehicle Energy Efficiency and Enhance Infotainment Experience

02/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that BYD Co., Ltd, a Chinese automotive manufacturer, has selected ADI’s Automotive Audio Bus (A2B®)and SHARC® digital signal processor (DSP) to build more energy efficient and eco-friendly vehicle platforms while enhancing the immersive audio entertainment experience for drivers.

BYD Selects Analog Devices’ Audio Bus and Processor Technologies to Improve Vehicle Energy Efficiency and Enhance Infotainment Experience (Photo: Business Wire)

ADI's audio bus and DSP technologies will further enhance the performance of BYD’s automotive cabin infotainment systems, providing a better driver experience, reducing the complexity and cost of design, and improving fuel/battery efficiency, which is consistent with BYD's philosophy of "technological innovations for a better life."

“BYD is a highly respected and innovative automotive manufacturer,” said Mark Gill, vice president, Automotive at Analog Devices. “BYD’s use of ADI’s A2B and SHARC processor technologies will enable this automotive leader to offer greater energy efficiency and superior audio sound quality to its customers.”

Reducing the weight, cost, and design complexity of vehicles is a major challenge faced by automotive manufacturers today. BYD has adopted ADI’s A2B technology due to its ability to distribute audio and control data together with clock and power over a single, unshielded twisted-pair wire – reducing cabling weight by up to 75 percent, which improves automotive fuel efficiency and reduces total system costs. BYD also selected Analog Devices’ SHARC processor to achieve more cost-effective audio systems with enhanced sound quality.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

About BYD

BYD is a high-tech company devoted to technological innovations for a better life. BYD has played a significant role in industries related to electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our statements regarding the advancements in technologies and expected product performance that are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the companies operate. The statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be relied upon as representing Analog Devices' expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements include difficulty or delay in our design, development, production and marketing of products, technologies and solutions and other risk factors described in Analog Devices’ most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analog Devices does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it.

A2B and SHARC are registered trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
