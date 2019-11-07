Log in
Analog Devices : Elgama-Elektronika to Design Electricity Meters with Analog Devices' mSure® Technology for Remote Accuracy Monitoring and Enhanced Tamper Detection

11/07/2019 | 01:50pm EST

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces a collaboration with Elgama-Elektronika, a Lithuania-based manufacturer of static electricity meters. Elgama will design electricity meters enabled by ADI's mSure®diagnostics technology to help utilities remotely monitor accuracy of meters in the field. This allows meters to have greater useful life while reducing overall costs of meter sample testing. In addition, meter tampering accounts for 10 percent of stolen energy worldwide - a nearly $100 billion revenue loss for utilities in Europe alone and ADI's mSure technology can provide actionable intelligence to identify many different types of meter tampers. Elgama plans to bring these meters to market by the end of 2020.

'Intelligence based on the direct measurement of electric meter health will help utilities make quick and confident decisions by identifying out-of-specification meters, detecting meter malfunction, and confirming and quantifying more tamper events. mSure is a promising solution towards achieving these goals and optimizing meter reverification costs,' said Dr. Nerijus Kruopis, Chief Technology Officer, Elgama-Elektronika. 'ADI has rich expertise here and they understand our challenges. In-field accuracy verification is costlier and inconvenient to customers. An mSure-enabled meter checks the accuracy of the entire metrology function, while in the field and in full operation, leading to direct cost savings and customer service improvements. We have eagerly begun having technical conversations with several utilities in our market to help facilitate the implementation of mSure technology as a standard practice for ensuring greater meter accuracy.'

Currently, when managing meter assets over their deployed lifetime, utilities check meters in the field on a case-by-case basis, replacing good meters based on age rather than need and investigating false tamper alerts. mSure, when combined with an analytics service, directly monitors meter accuracy and reports data back on individual meter health, helping to identify both malfunctioning meters and more electricity tamper cases. Raw data generated by mSure-enabled meters is provided to and processed by a cloud-based analytics service, allowing utilities to run reports on their entire meter population at desired intervals.

'We are excited to see companies like Elgama adopting our meter health technology to meet the needs of their utility customers. mSure enables utilities to both monitor meter accuracy with specificity to the individual meter and allow better protection against revenue loss through advanced meter tamper detection,' said Vitaly Goltsberg, Director of the Energy business unit at Analog Devices. 'Analog Devices' edge-to-cloud meter analytics solution gives electrical utilities actionable intelligence to decrease operational expenses and capital spending, reduce risk, protect revenue, and enhance trust in their brand.'

Dr. Nerijus Kruopis will join ADI at booth #Q130 at European Utility Week, Nov. 12 - 14, 2019 at Porte de Versailles in Paris, France.

Learn more about mSure athttp://www.analog.com/msure.

About Elgama-Elektronika

'ELGAMA-ELEKTRONIKA' Ltd. is the leading manufacturer of static electricity meters in the Baltic region and operates in over 20 countries across four continents. The company develops and produces the whole range of devices for electricity measurement, control and management applied in residential, commercial and industrial sectors. It together with partners as well presents smart metering solutions applied for utility needs at metering data management level. More information is available at www.elgama.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, ADI's statements regarding the expected opportunities, benefits and product performance associated with Elgama-Elektronika's use of Analog Devices' mSure® technology for remote accuracy monitoring and enhanced tamper detection, which are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which Analog Devices and Elgama-Elektronika operate. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be relied upon as representing Analog Devices' expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements include difficulty or delay in the design, development, production and marketing of ADI's products, technologies and solutions and/or products that incorporate ADI's products, technologies or solutions and other risk factors described in ADI's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ADI does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Read and subscribe to Analog Dialogue, ADI's monthly technical journal, at: http://www.analog.com/analog-dialogue

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 18:49:01 UTC
