Analog Devices : Expects 3Q Earnings to Hold Flat Compared With 2Q

Analog Devices Inc. is expecting third-quarter earnings and revenue at the midpoint to hold flat from the second quarter.

Analog said it expects earnings to be 72 cents a share and for adjusted earnings to be $1.08 a share, both give or take 11 cents a share. Both amounts are the same as what the company reported for the second quarter. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting 99 cents a share in adjusted earnings.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue to be $1.32 billion, give or take $70 million. Analysts are expecting $1.31 billion.

It expects its operating margin to be about 26.4% at its midpoint for revenue guidance, give or take 200 basis points and for the adjusted operating margin at that midpoint of revenue guidance to be about 38.3%, give or take 150 basis points.

