Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/20 08:41:01 am
111.65 USD   +5.00%
08:30aANALOG DEVICES : Expects 3Q Earnings to Hold Flat Compared With 2Q
DJ
08:16aANALOG DEVICES : 2Q Profit Beats Estimates
DJ
07:48aANALOG DEVICES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analog Devices : Expects 3Q Earnings to Hold Flat Compared With 2Q

05/20/2020 | 08:30am EDT

By Allison Prang

Analog Devices Inc. is expecting third-quarter earnings and revenue at the midpoint to hold flat from the second quarter.

Analog said it expects earnings to be 72 cents a share and for adjusted earnings to be $1.08 a share, both give or take 11 cents a share. Both amounts are the same as what the company reported for the second quarter. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting 99 cents a share in adjusted earnings.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue to be $1.32 billion, give or take $70 million. Analysts are expecting $1.31 billion.

It expects its operating margin to be about 26.4% at its midpoint for revenue guidance, give or take 200 basis points and for the adjusted operating margin at that midpoint of revenue guidance to be about 38.3%, give or take 150 basis points.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 310 M
EBIT 2020 1 951 M
Net income 2020 984 M
Debt 2020 4 434 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
EV / Sales2020 8,21x
EV / Sales2021 7,49x
Capitalization 39 153 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 118,20 $
Last Close Price 106,33 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES-10.53%39 153
INTEL CORPORATION0.12%255 268
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-11.93%252 436
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.69%216 663
BROADCOM INC.-13.95%108 723
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.17%103 415
